Korea Women’s Hockey Reaches 2026 Asian Games Semifinals

The South Korean women’s field hockey team advanced to the semifinals of the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games by defeating Malaysia 2-1 on September 27, 2026, at the Kakamigahara Green Stadium in Gifu, Japan. Led by coach Kim Yong-soo, the squad secured second place in Group A and is now pursuing its first gold medal in 12 years since the 2014 Incheon Games.

Group Stage Performance

Korea finished the group stage with four wins and one loss, accumulating 12 points behind China, which went undefeated with five wins and 15 points. Across five group matches, the South Korean team scored 20 goals and conceded 5.

In the final group match against Malaysia, Park Seung-ae (kt) opened the scoring near the end of the first quarter by converting a penalty corner. Just before the end of the second quarter, Ahn Su-jin (Pyeongtaek City Hall) scored a field goal to extend the lead to 2-0. Although Malaysia scored a goal near the end of the fourth quarter, Korea maintained its lead to close out the match without further concession.

Upcoming Semifinal Match and Olympic Stakes

The national team will face the winner of Group B on September 30 at 7:00 PM at the same venue to compete for a spot in the final. India is currently leading Group B with four consecutive wins, making them the likely semifinal opponent.

At the previous 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, the South Korean team won a silver medal after being blocked by China. In this tournament, the team is aiming for consecutive medals and a return to the top podium for the first time since 2014. The field hockey competition at this Asian Games also serves as the Asian qualifier for the 2028 Los Angeles (LA) Olympics, with the women's tournament champion securing a spot in the Olympic main draw.