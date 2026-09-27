Florida Enters AP Top 25 College Football Rankings at No. 8

Florida has climbed into the top 10 of the AP Top 25 rankings for the first time since 2021. The Gators jumped 13 spots to land at No. 8 following a 52-28 victory over No. 4 Ole Miss on Saturday in the Swamp. This marks Florida’s highest ranking since 2020.

The win over the Rebels pushed Florida to a 4-0 start, the first time the program has opened a season with four consecutive wins since 2019. First-year head coach Jon Sumrall led the Gators to their second conference victory of the season, stating after the game, I didn’t come here for us to be average .

Game Performance and Statistical Impact

Florida’s offense dominated the matchup, scoring six rushing touchdowns. Running back Jadan Baugh led the effort with 142 rushing yards and three touchdowns, while Duke Clark contributed a score and 126 rushing yards. Quarterback Aaron Philo added a rushing touchdown and completed 16 of 23 passes for 196 yards and one touchdown. The Gators secured the win by outscoring Ole Miss 21-7 in the fourth quarter.

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The performance significantly impacted Florida’s SP+ ratings released by ESPN’s Bill Connelly. Florida moved up three spots to No. 12 overall with an 18.5 rating. Specifically, the offense rose 11 spots to No. 9 in the nation with a 38.8 rating. Special teams also improved seven spots to No. 2 in the country, though the defense dropped 16 spots to No. 31 despite a rating increase to 20.8.

College Football Playoff Implications

Based on the current AP Top 25, Florida would now qualify for the 12-team College Football Playoff bracket and earn the right to host a first-round game. As the No. 8 seed, Florida would be slated to host a first-round matchup against No. 9 seed Ole Miss on Dec. 18 or 19. The winner of that game would advance to face No. 1 Texas.

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The current AP rankings suggest a CFP field featuring six teams from the Southeastern Conference. Other teams slated to host first-round games include Ohio State, Alabama, and Indiana. The playoff schedule will conclude with the championship game on Jan. 25 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

National Rankings Context

While Florida made a significant leap, the top three positions in the AP poll remained unchanged, with Texas at No. 1, Georgia at No. 2, and Notre Dame at No. 3. Other movements in the top 10 include Miami rising to a season-high No. 4 and Ohio State moving up two spots to No. 5. Ole Miss, who suffered its first defeat of the season, dropped five spots to No. 9.

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Other notable national changes include: