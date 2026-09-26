CBS News Sunday Morning: YouTube Filmmakers, Keith Haring, and AI Risks

YouTube is rewriting the playbook for Hollywood success, turning subscriber counts and audience retention metrics into a valuable new kind of film school for a new generation of directors. As Hollywood navigates shifting box office realities, studios are searching for social media-savvy talent capable of building massive audiences from scratch. That shift in entertainment takes center stage this week on “CBS News Sunday Morning,” broadcasting on CBS Sundays at 9:00 a.m. ET and streaming on the CBS News app starting at 11:00 a.m. ET.

From Digital Creators to Box Office Giants

It has been a huge year at the box office, defined in large part by unexpected hits that came with the smallest expectations. Horror films like “Obsession” and “Backrooms” arrived with tiny budgets, yet managed to gross hundreds of millions of dollars. These hits proved that filmmakers who study what and how their audience watches online possess a distinct advantage in capturing modern cultural attention.

Correspondent Luke Burbank dives into this phenomenon by talking with Matt Belloni, co-founder of Puck and host of “The Town” podcast. The segment also features filmmaker Mark Vins, co-founder of the YouTube channel Brave Wilderness, alongside YouTube’s Kim Larson. Together, they explore how creators commanding millions of followers study audience behavior in real time, transforming digital video platforms into a training ground that rivals traditional film schools.

Keith Haring in Three Dimensions and Fall Arts Previews

Away from the silver screen, host Jane Pauley explores the vibrant cultural landscape of fall art exhibitions across the United States. A centerpiece of this season’s coverage is a joyous and colorful look at three-dimensional works by artist Keith Haring, currently on display at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas. The exhibition, titled “Keith Haring in 3D,” runs through Jan. 25, 2027, offering a fresh perspective on an artist best known for his dynamic graphic lines.

To provide historical context, the broadcast dips into the CBS News archives for a profile first broadcast on the “CBS Evening News” on October 20, 1982. In the vintage segment, Charles Osgood tagged along as Haring took the New York City subway system by storm, leaving his drawings on the walls of hundreds of transit stations. The fall arts roundup also highlights other major exhibitions opening across the country, including “RM x SFMOMA: Between You and Me” at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, “Lee Miller: Fearless” at the Art Institute of Chicago, “Krasner and Pollock: Past Continuous” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, “Roy Lichtenstein: Like New” at the Whitney Museum of American Art, and “The Bayeux Tapestry” at the British Museum in London.

Managing Risk in Music and the Artificial Intelligence Debate

In the music world, British singer-songwriter Raye opens up to correspondent Seth Doane about the risks behind her success. Having written songs since her teens about complex subjects ranging from single life and sexual assault to coping with drugs and alcohol, Raye achieved success with her smash hit “Where Is My Husband!” Following a break with her record label, she details the realities of going it alone and how her latest album, “This Music May Contain Hope,” became a family affair.

Meanwhile, the broadcast tackles one of the most pressing technological debates of our era. Correspondent David Pogue sits down with artificial intelligence experts Daniel Kokotajlo and Geoffrey Hinton to examine the risks of AI systems teaching themselves to become smarter. The discussion addresses how recent developments have triggered alarms regarding autonomous bots potentially going rogue. Pogue also consults Andrew Ng, co-founder of Google’s AI program, to weigh whether current declarations of threats to humanity are to be taken seriously.

The Enduring Public Hunger for True Crime

Rounding out the broadcast, the cultural obsession with criminal investigations takes the spotlight. As public appetite for true crime across television, podcasts, and cinema has never been bigger—with enthusiasts actively attempting to solve crimes in their spare time—Luke Burbank visits the annual CrimeCon convention. He speaks with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, hosts of the podcast “My Favorite Murder,” alongside professor Jean Murley, to analyze why society remains so captivated by true crime as a form of entertainment.

Photo: wsgw.com

As Sunday morning approaches, this week’s lineup offers a compelling cross-section of where modern culture is heading, whether through independent filmmakers breaking studio molds, artists reimagined in three dimensions, or complex ethical questions surrounding artificial intelligence. What changes in the entertainment and tech industries are you watching most closely this season? Join the conversation below.