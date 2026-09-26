Joh’Vonnie Jackson Opens Up About Being Joe Jackson’s “Bastard Child

Joh’Vonnie Jackson recently appeared on “The Portia Show” to discuss her complicated childhood as the daughter of late Jackson family patriarch Joe Jackson and Cheryle Ann Terrell, addressing the painful “bastard child” label that ultimately inspired her memoir’s title.

The Reality Behind the “Bastard Child” Label

Growing up connected to one of the most famous musical dynasties in history comes with extraordinary baggage. For Joh’Vonnie Jackson, that reality included a childhood where her father lived with her and her mother, Cheryle Ann Terrell, while maintaining his marriage and primary family with Katherine Jackson.

Rather than letting the phrase break her, she reclaimed it as the title of her 2017 memoir, Bastard Child. “I gave the title of the book that — bastard child,” she explained, describing the project as a personal release and a “book of grievances” that she began writing in secret when she was just 15 years old.

The Bottom Line The Interview: Joh’Vonnie Jackson detailed her complex upbringing on “The Portia Show,” shedding light on her relationship with her father, Joe Jackson.

Joh’Vonnie Jackson detailed her complex upbringing on “The Portia Show,” shedding light on her relationship with her father, Joe Jackson. The Memoir: She discussed her book Bastard Child, explaining how writing it served as a decades-long emotional release for grievances carried since her youth.

She discussed her book Bastard Child, explaining how writing it served as a decades-long emotional release for grievances carried since her youth. Family Dynamics: She opened up about the secrecy surrounding her parents’ relationship, the emotional fallout of learning her mother was a mistress, and her restricted access to her famous siblings.

Discovering the Truth About Her Parents

The journey toward writing her memoir began with a difficult conversation during her youth. Joh’Vonnie recalled the moment her mother sat her down to explain the dynamics of her relationship with Joe Jackson.

“I got a little bit older, and my mother had a conversation with me and let me know the situation between Dad and her. So, that’s when I learned that my mother was a mistress to my father,” Jackson said. “I really didn’t even know what that meant.”

While Joe Jackson remained an active presence in her daily life, the strict secrecy surrounding the relationship placed heavy emotional constraints on her childhood. She knew the famous Jackson siblings were her brothers and sisters, yet she could not freely interact with them or share in their rapidly growing global fame, finding a primary familial connection only with Rebbie Jackson.

Challenging Screen Portrayals of Joe Jackson

Beyond her personal history, Joh’Vonnie also addressed how her father is depicted in popular culture. Sharing her thoughts on the recent Michael Jackson biopic Michael, she offered high praise for her nephew Jaafar Jackson, who portrays the pop icon, stating that he “nailed it.”

Photo: thegrio.com

However, her perspective shifted when evaluating the cinematic representation of her father. “As far as the portrayal of my father, that’s not the Joe Jackson I experienced,” she noted, emphasizing that while Joe was undeniably strict, her personal dynamic with him was far more complicated than the depiction she saw on screen.

Key Elements of Joh’Vonnie Jackson’s Revelations Subject Details Parentage Daughter of Joe Jackson and Cheryle Ann Terrell Memoir Title Bastard Child (reflecting childhood labels) Writing Timeline Began secretly at age 15, completed decades later Key Media Appearance “The Portia Show”

Reframing the Jackson Family Legacy

Joh’Vonnie’s narrative reaches far beyond the boundaries of standard celebrity discourse, offering an unfiltered look at what happens when a child grows up carrying an identity forged by circumstances outside of her control. By continuing to share her story and honoring her complex grief following the passing of her father, she reclaims her space within the broader narrative of the Jackson family legacy.

Joe Jackson's "outside daughter" Joh'Vonnie Blasts her famous siblings in her tell all book 🙄

What are your thoughts on how families handle the intersection of immense public fame and private secrets? Let us know in the comments below.