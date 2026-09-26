Des Moines City Council approves $500,000 sidewalk project and sales tax increase

The Des Moines City Council approved a $500,000 sidewalk project along S. 223rd Street and enacted a modest sales tax increase during its Sept. 24, 2026 meeting, tackling a broad slate of local infrastructure, budgetary, and regional issues. The session balanced immediate pedestrian safety concerns with broader regional worries over upcoming federal healthcare and food benefit cuts.

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During the meeting, city officials and consultants detailed the findings of recent community surveys, debated development agreements, and weighed future tax exemptions aimed at housing density. The legislative actions highlight a critical moment for the municipality as leaders attempt to spur downtown revitalization while preparing for tighter financial constraints across the region.

Infrastructure Investment and S. 223rd Street Sidewalks

In a 6–1 vote, with Councilmember JC Harris casting the lone dissenting vote, the council agreed to fund a $500,000 project to construct continuous sidewalks along S. 223rd Street. The corridor serves as a crucial pedestrian link connecting the marina steps to downtown shops, restaurants, and Marine View Drive. Local business owners had pushed for a clearer, safer route to handle anticipated foot traffic once the waterfront stairs open.

The approved plan avoids extra landscaping or cosmetic enhancements to keep costs down, relying on the city’s transportation fund due to limited grant availability. While the ADA-compliant sidewalks will preserve the street’s current appearance, Deputy Mayor Gene Achziger voiced frustration during the discussion that private developers are typically required to bury utilities underground, whereas this publicly funded project will not include utility under-grounding.

Federal Benefit Cuts and Local Fiscal Pressures

Shifting from local streetscapes to broader economic security, Councilmember Pierre Blosse alerted colleagues to impending federal reductions in healthcare coverage and SNAP food benefits. According to Blosse, 11,000 Washington State residents are expected to lose healthcare coverage by the end of the month, with that figure climbing to 175,000 residents by 2034.

Blosse warned that losing insurance coverage will push residents toward more expensive emergency services, ultimately driving up medical costs and insurance premiums for the broader public. Local food banks also face the challenge of serving an expanding population of food-insecure residents on tightly restricted budgets.

Complementing these fiscal concerns, the council unanimously approved a 0.01% sales tax increase, shifting the total local sales tax rate from 10.40% to 10.41%. The revenue generated from the adjustment is dedicated specifically to supporting children and family services.

Downtown Business Climate and Development Policy

EERNISSEE Consulting presented results from a business outreach initiative, revealing that neglected properties rank as the primary factor holding back downtown Des Moines, closely followed by the overall cost of doing business. Although the survey yielded 44 responses—representing a strong 20% response rate—respondents expressed widespread optimism, with 81% participating in the newly established Des Moines Chamber of Commerce. Business owners emphasized the need for stronger waterfront connectivity and increased residential density to boost commercial activity, noting that current beach event crowds have failed to generate meaningful downtown patronage.

In development matters, the council voted unanimously to return a draft development agreement to the Planning Commission for revisions. The decision followed public comments from the commission’s chair requesting additional time to refine the policy, which is expected to fundamentally alter municipal development standards.

Photo: performancefinancialllc.com

Meanwhile, Hemstad Consulting briefed the council on the potential reintroduction of a Multi-Family Tax Exemption (MFTE). While such exemptions can stimulate housing inventory and expand the customer base for local merchants, consultants noted they can also increase the tax burden on existing residents. Des Moines previously maintained an MFTE program from 2009 to 2019, though it expired unused before the recent slowdown in the development market made incentives attractive to builders once again. The council took no immediate action aside from signaling openness to future discussions.

The meeting concluded with community announcements, including word of a free local event celebrating Dolly Parton. City leaders will reconvene in upcoming sessions to monitor transportation fund allocations and review revised planning recommendations.