Packers sign OG Tomlinson off Cowboys’ practice squad

The Green Bay Packers are signing veteran guard Laken Tomlinson off the Dallas Cowboys practice squad to reinforce an offensive line struggling with injuries and execution. Tomlinson arrives under NFL roster rules requiring at least three weeks on the active 53-man roster following his departure from Dallas.

Laken Tomlinson Arrives From Dallas to Shore Up Green Bay Front

The Green Bay Packers are bringing veteran help to their beleaguered offensive line by signing veteran guard Laken Tomlinson off the practice squad of the Dallas Cowboys, according to reporting from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Tomlinson has spent time on the Dallas practice unit since the first week of the 2026 regular season, and has not appeared in any games for Dallas this season.

Because Tomlinson is arriving via a practice squad poaching maneuver, he will be required to spend at least the next three weeks on the Packers’ 53-man roster. The 34-year-old veteran enters his 12th NFL season with an extensive resume that includes starting 162 career games and logging over 10,000 career snaps. He first entered the league as a first-round pick (28th overall) by the Detroit Lions in the 2015 draft.

Injuries and Offensive Struggles Prompt Roster Move

The roster addition comes in the wake of mounting injuries and offensive inefficiency. Green Bay’s front five has dealt with a number of injuries up front, losing right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele to a season-ending patellar tendon tear and seeing preferred left guard Aaron Banks sidelined by knee and toe issues who could miss more time. It’s possible the Packers will clear a roster spot for Tomlinson’s addition by placing Zach Bako-Bewele on injured reserve.

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The protection breakdown was evident during Thursday night’s 35-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons at home, where the offense managed only 17 rushing yards on nine attempts and quarterback Jordan Love endured 12 quarterback hits and one sack. Through the first three weeks of the season, the Packers have played a historically poor brand of football along the offensive line, with Jacob Monk, Donovan Jennings and Jager Burton all struggling mightily at guard, while two preferred starters are injured.

Speaking after the game, head coach Matt LaFleur addressed the offensive struggles.

“I don’t want to put all the blame on the offensive line,” head coach Matt LaFleur said postgame, via the official team website. “I mean, there’s plenty of blame to go around. We’ve got to catch the ball better. Certainly there’s some throws I think J-Love would love to have back, just like there’s some play calls I’d love to have back. There’s enough blame to go around to everybody.” 32 things we learned in NFL Week 2: Packers beat Broncos in preseason

LaFleur rejected the idea of making a change at offensive line coach after Thursday night’s loss to the Falcons, but the team is making a change to the makeup of that group by adding Tomlinson. Signing Tomlinson may not be the only move, as the Packers also have former Cincinnati Bengals draft pick Cordell Volson on the practice squad, giving Matt LaFleur’s team some options at guard coming out of this mini-bye before they travel to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Week 4 matchup.

Extensive Career Experience and Scheme Familiarity

Tomlinson brings deep familiarity with blocking schemes. He previously played for the San Francisco 49ers from 2017 to 2021, so his experience in Kyle Shanahan’s system should provide an easy fit into Matt LaFleur’s offense. According to Pro Football Focus, Tomlinson has played 99 percent of his career snaps at left guard, where Aaron Banks is the preferred starter.

Photo: CBS Sports

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Over his career, Tomlinson has logged playing time with the Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks, Baltimore Ravens, and Houston Texans alongside Dallas, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2021. The 2021 Pro Bowler’s past two stops with the Ravens and Cowboys have been with him on the practice squad. He was a seven-game starter for the Houston Texans last season but was released in December. In 10 appearances with the Texans last season over 172 pass-blocking snaps, Tomlinson gave up three sacks, four quarterback hits, and 11 pressures. His last taste of game action came back in Week 11 of last season as a member of the Texans, playing only on special teams, while the last time he logged offensive snaps in a regular-season game was in Week 9 of the 2025 season with Houston.