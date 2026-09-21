32 things we learned in NFL Week 2: Packers beat Broncos in preseason

During Week 2 of the 2026 NFL preseason, the Green Bay Packers defeated the Denver Broncos on the road. The matchup gave head coach Matt LaFleur’s staff a final opportunity to evaluate roster battles in the backfield, wide receiver room, and at kicker ahead of the regular season.

The Running Back Depth Chart Battle Behind MarShawn Lloyd

One of the most persistent offseason questions for the Green Bay Packers has centered on finding a reliable backup running back following the departure of Emanuel Wilson in free agency. Matt LaFleur’s coaching staff used the preseason to test multiple options in the backfield. Seventh-round draft pick Damien Martinez has carved out valuable repetitions during camp, while Jaden Nixon and MarShawn Lloyd each found the end zone against the Broncos.

Pierre Strong Jr. led the team in carries during the contest according to the source report, but the competition remains wide open as the team prepares for its final preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals. Coaches have given varying workloads to evaluate who can best secure a long-term roster spot.

Packers beat Jets 20-17 in overtime

Will Sheppard Makes His Case in a Crowded Receiving Corps

Much like the running back room, the wide receiver position has featured intense competition for depth spots. With established targets like Christian Watson and Matthew Golden taking on expanded roles within the offense, undrafted rookie and Colorado product Will Sheppard capitalized on his opportunities against Denver.

NFL Week 1 2026: Winners, Losers, and Biggest Surprises

Sheppard recorded six catches for 47 yards, capping his performance with a touchdown in the second quarter that served as a crucial go-ahead score. The Packers are expected to keep six or seven wideouts on the final 53-man roster for the 2026 season, and Sheppard has positioned himself favorably to claim one of the remaining jobs.

Trey Smack Secures the Kicking Job With a Flawless Preseason

Sixth-round rookie Trey Smack has emerged as one of the most reliable kickers in the league during the preseason, cementing his status as the starter with another standout performance. In Week 1, he converted field-goal attempts from 37, 38, and 58 yards. He followed that outing with a perfect 4-for-4 showing against Denver.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

NFL Week 1 Injury Updates: Kyler Murray, Landon Dickerson & More

Against the Broncos, Smack connected from 38, 43, 51, and a long-range 59 yards. Having accounted for 24 total points across the preseason, the rookie kicker is displaying strong potential as the team approaches the regular season.