IHSA 2026 Football Playoff Outlook: Undefeated Teams and Clinched Berths

The Illinois High School Association released its second 2026 playoff outlook this week, providing a comprehensive mid-season roadmap as programs across the state battle for postseason positioning. While the weekly list serves strictly as a guide rather than a definitive prediction of final classes and seeds, its utility intensifies as teams jockey for playoff points down the stretch.

The latest state data highlights 54 remaining undefeated teams across eight classifications. These squads sit among a broader group of 134 teams that have already secured playoff eligibility by reaching the four-win threshold. The release outlines hypothetical enrollment ranges and team trajectories for the 384-team postseason bracket, though administrators note that exact classifications remain subject to shift based on how the remainder of the regular season unfolds.

In the state’s largest school division, Class 8A—encompassing enrollment figures ranging from 2,284.00 to 7,172.00—twelve programs have already punched their ticket to the postseason according to data published by the Journal Star. Among them, six maintain unblemished records.

Class 8A Playoff Picture and Unbeaten Standings

The battle at the top of Class 8A features several teams accumulating crucial playoff points. Frankfort Lincoln-Way East leads the group with 28 playoff points as reported by the Journal Star. Close behind is Wilmette Loyola Academy holding 26 points, while Huntley anchors a strong early position with 20 points.

The broader Class 8A playoff outlook features a total of 12 qualified teams divided evenly between undefeated teams and those that have crossed the four-win threshold:

Frankfort Lincoln-Way East: 28 points (Undefeated)

28 points (Undefeated) Wilmette Loyola Academy: 26 points (Undefeated)

26 points (Undefeated) Huntley: 20 points (Undefeated)

20 points (Undefeated) Oswego: 28 points (Undefeated)

28 points (Undefeated) St. Ignatius: 27 points (Undefeated)

27 points (Undefeated) Bolingbrook: 24 points (Undefeated)

24 points (Undefeated) Fremd: 23 points (Clinched)

23 points (Clinched) Lyons: 23 points (Clinched)

23 points (Clinched) New Trier: 19 points (Clinched)

19 points (Clinched) Perspectives: 18 points (Clinched)

18 points (Clinched) Conant: 17 points (Clinched)

17 points (Clinched) Von Steuben: 13 points (Clinched)

Compared to the association’s initial September release, which tracked 64 unbeatens statewide, the field has noticeably tightened according to earlier Journal Star reporting. In that early-season snapshot, Class 8A included six undefeated teams—namely Frankfort Lincoln-Way East (21 points), Chicago Perspectives/Leadership (17 points), Wilmette Loyola Academy (17 points), LaGrange Lyons (16 points), Hoffman Estates Conant (15 points), and Huntley (14 points).

What Lies Ahead for Postseason Contenders

We invite our readers to share their thoughts on this season’s playoff contenders in the comments below.