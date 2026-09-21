IMF Warns of Global Economic Risks Despite Resilience

As global financial markets process the shifting macroeconomic landscape in late September, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warns that the global economy faces persistent, quiet vulnerabilities. Despite showing near-term resilience against multiple trade shocks, growth rates remain constrained, and rising current account imbalances threaten medium-term stability.

The Bottom Line Growth Disconnect: While immediate recession forecasts have failed to materialize, growth in China is now around 3%, down from 3.7% before the pandemic.

While immediate recession forecasts have failed to materialize, growth in China is now around 3%, down from 3.7% before the pandemic. External Imbalances: Current account disparities widened through 2025, driven by a US$300.000 millones surge in China’s surplus and a U.S. deficit remaining near 0.9% of global GDP.

Current account disparities widened through 2025, driven by a US$300.000 millones surge in China’s surplus and a U.S. deficit remaining near 0.9% of global GDP. Market Valuations: Easy financial conditions and surging tech equities have pushed valuations toward historical peaks, elevating downside correction risks.

Decoding the Silent Accumulation of Global Imbalances Markets often mistake short-term stability for structural safety. According to the IMF’s External Sector Report, global current account balances widened significantly throughout 2025. Here is the math: China’s surplus expanded by approximately US$300.000 millones over the past year—the largest absolute increase since at least 2000—reaching roughly 0,6% of global GDP. This expansion stems directly from suppressed domestic investment in real estate, manufacturing, and infrastructure, paired with high private precautionary savings due to weak social safety nets. Conversely, the United States saw a US$69.000 millones reduction in its current account deficit. But the balance sheet tells a different story. The U.S. deficit remains the largest in the world at roughly 0,9% of global GDP, fueled by persistently low domestic savings and a wide fiscal deficit. This dynamic cements the U.S. as the primary absorber of global savings, even as trade restrictions begin to reroute supply chains away from direct bilateral channels. Economic Metric China United States Current Account Shift (2025) Surplus increased by ~US$300.000 millones Deficit reduced by US$69.000 millones Share of Global GDP ~0,6% (Surplus) ~0,9% (Deficit) Primary Driver Declining domestic investment, high precautionary savings Low domestic savings, large fiscal deficit

Asset Valuations and the Shadow of Easy Financial Conditions But macroeconomic imbalances are only half the equation. Equity valuations, particularly in artificial intelligence and technology sectors, have climbed rapidly. As Georgieva noted ahead of the annual meetings in Washington, current market valuations echo the conditions seen during the dot-com boom 25 years ago. Photo: bloomberglinea.com At the same time, safe-haven demand has reached milestones. Gold prices recently exceeded US$4.000 the onza, driven by anxiety over the U.S. economy and the government shutdown in Washington. Official gold holdings now account for more than one-fifth of global reserves, signaling that underlying systemic stress remains acute despite smooth headline GDP prints.

Policy Fractures and the Path Forward Policy coordination remains the primary friction point for international trade. While the world has largely avoided a tit-for-tat retaliatory tariff spiral, multilateral openness has taken a structural hit. Georgieva pointed out that the full economic impact of recent U.S. tariff policies will take extended time to fully materialize. Photo: portafolio.co To restore competitiveness, structural adjustments are required across major jurisdictions. The IMF has specifically urged European leaders to consider appointing a single market czar to streamline regional reforms and match the dynamic pace of U.S. private sector innovation. Without coordinated fiscal and structural pivots, the global economy risks entrenched fragmentation and prolonged sub-trend growth.