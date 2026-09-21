UN May Postpone LDC Graduation for Bangladesh, Nepal, and Lao PDR

The United Nations General Assembly is set to vote on Bangladesh’s formal request to postpone its graduation from the UN Least Developed Country category. A delay is backed by the Economic and Social Council following recommendations from the Committee for Development Policy.

United Nations Considers Three-Year LDC Extension

Bangladesh is currently scheduled to exit the classification in November. Officials are seeking a three-year extension to address pressing economic hurdles.

Origins and Criteria of the LDC Designation

United Nations documentation shows the LDC category was established by the General Assembly in 1971. The designation acknowledges that special support measures are required to assist the least developed among the developing countries.

The UN defines nations in this group by low income levels and severe structural impediments to sustainable development.

Under the 2024 review thresholds, nations must maintain an average per capita Gross National Income below $1,088.

They must also post low scores on the Human Assets Index—which evaluates health and education outcomes such as under-five mortality rates, maternal mortality, adult literacy, and gender parity in secondary school enrollment. Simultaneously, they must score high on the Economic and Environmental Vulnerability Index, which tracks remoteness, agricultural dependence, and disaster risks.

Rigorous Thresholds Govern Country Graduation

Graduation requires a country to reach specific thresholds in at least two of the three criteria across two consecutive triennial reviews by the Committee for Development Policy.

For income, a state must reach 20 percent above the inclusion threshold, reporting a per capita income of $1,306 or higher under 2024 standards. Alternatively, a nation can graduate under an income-only rule by attaining three times the standard graduation threshold, reaching a per capita income of $3,918.

For the Human Assets Index, countries must score 10 percent above the inclusion threshold, hitting 66 or higher. For vulnerability, established under the 2015 review, a state must score 10 percent below the inclusion threshold at 32 or lower.

Global Economic Pressures Affect Vulnerable Nations

A total of 44 countries remain classified as Least Developed Countries.

Alongside Bangladesh, Nepal and the Lao People’s Democratic Republic are scheduled to graduate. However, officials note that an extension may also be justified for them given deteriorating global economic conditions and recent natural disasters in Nepal.

Prospective graduating states further down the timeline include the Solomon Islands in 2027, along with Cambodia and Senegal in 2029. These nations could face similar assessments as the General Assembly weighs the current requests.