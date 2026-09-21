Prosecute ICE: Cedrick Frazier’s Bold Promise in Minneapolis Prosecutor Race

The decision on whether to file criminal charges against the federal immigration agents who killed two U.S. citizens during a turbulent winter sweep hangs heavily over the race for Hennepin County Attorney in Minneapolis. Cedrick Frazier and Anders Folk are vying for the top prosecutor seat, a contest transformed from a routine local election into a high-stakes national referendum on law enforcement accountability.

The Long Shadow of Operation Metro Surge

Cedrick Frazier’s yard signs carry a blunt message for Minneapolis voters: “PROSECUTE ICE. VOTE FRAZIER.” The slogan captures the profound anger rippling through the city following the January killings of Renée Nicole Good and Alex Pretti by federal officers during a Trump administration immigration crackdown known as Operation Metro Surge.

Before those fatal shootings, the county attorney contest was shaping up as a standard debate over progressive prosecution models that began in the wake of George Floyd’s murder by former police officer Derek Chauvin. Instead, the race morphed into something far more consequential. The victor will likely inherit the responsibility of deciding whether to criminally charge the federal agents involved in the deaths of Good and Pretti.

Hamline University political science professor David Schultz noted the unique historical gravity of the election. According to Schultz, people are watching the race to understand what it signals about holding law enforcement accountable, noting that without Metro Surge and the city’s recent history, the contest would otherwise be a quiet local election.

On the ground, ordinary residents have captured these tensions on video. Bystanders clutching smartphones in the bitter cold documented the fatal shootings of Good and Pretti within shouting distance of the victims. These cellphone recordings ricocheted across social media platforms, fueling public outrage and driving national conversation.

A Quinnipiac University poll published in January found that 82% of registered voters had seen video footage of the Good shooting. Clinical psychologist Sherry Turkle, who teaches at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, observed that residents have been tutored by digital culture to document events first, creating a new political ecosystem where image-sharing drives civic engagement.