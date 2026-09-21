Court Rules Meta Liable for Fake Ads on Instagram and Facebook

In a landmark ruling issued on September 16, 2026, the Frankfurt am Main Regional Court held Meta Platforms liable for fraudulent investment ads on Instagram and Facebook, ruling that the tech giant’s algorithmic control over content feeds and auction rankings strips it of liability exemptions under the Digital Services Act (DSA).

The Case of Finanzfluss and the 62-Day Removal Delay

The legal battle centers around the German financial advice platform Finanzfluss, which operates comparison calculators, product reviews, and financial guides. The brand commands a massive footprint online, with many followers on Instagram and numerous others on Facebook. Its founder and managing director, Thomas Kehl, is well-known across Germany for his educational videos and financial podcast, making his likeness a prime target for threat actors.

Unidentified third parties exploited this brand equity by publishing unauthorized posts and sponsored ads pushing fraudulent investment schemes. These malicious actors hijacked the official Finanzfluss word-and-image trademark alongside Kehl’s name and face to lend false credibility to shady financial products. Multiple victims lost money and contacted the platform operators directly.

The scale of the abuse was staggering. In August 2024 alone, the plaintiffs flagged nearly 260 distinct violations to Meta using the platform’s designated reporting tools. Despite these alerts, identical or substantially similar scams kept reappearing. In some cases, Meta took up to 62 days to pull down the flagged content.

The 6th Civil Chamber (Commercial Chamber) of the Frankfurt Regional Court ruled in favor of the plaintiffs under case number 2-06 O 234/25. The judges found that the unauthorized ads severely violated the company’s corporate personality rights and breached the personal rights of Kehl. The court ordered Meta to halt the publication and dissemination of the fraudulent advertisements.

Algorithmic Control Overrides DSA Safe Harbors

Meta attempted to shield itself by arguing a lack of actual knowledge regarding the illicit ads, pointing to liability protections under the European Union’s Digital Services Act. The Frankfurt court flatly rejected this defense, relying on recent European Court of Justice (ECJ) precedent in the “Webgroup and Coyote” litigation. Under this doctrine, a hosting provider loses its passive intermediary status the moment it exercises active control over the content it distributes.

View this post on Instagram about rules meta liable fake, Meta Finanzfluss Urteil From Instagram — related to rules meta liable fake, Meta Finanzfluss Urteil

The court pointed directly to Meta’s technical infrastructure to establish this active control. For paid advertisements, the company utilizes an automated auction system that determines ad placement, ranking, and exact delivery timing. Furthermore, Meta’s proprietary recommendation algorithms dictate how organic user content populates individual feeds.

This automated orchestration differentiates Meta from strictly chronological networks like Mastodon or BlueSky. Because Meta actively optimizes user engagement and ad revenue through algorithmic curation, the judges ruled it bears legal responsibility for the dissemination of harmful material.

Financial Liabilities and Future-Proofing Injunctions

The September 2026 judgment goes far beyond a simple takedown order. The court mandated that Meta must compensate the plaintiffs for future damages arising from the distribution of identical or semantically similar fake ads. Additionally, the tech giant must provide comprehensive disclosures regarding the specific offending publications on Instagram and Facebook, alongside detailed breakdowns of the revenue Meta generated from those ads.

Thomas Kehl welcomed the outcome, stating via dpa reporting that “the judgment goes in the right direction.” He emphasized that the ruling represents a crucial shield against pervasive online financial fraud.

Meta’s corporate representatives pushed back strongly against the verdict. A Meta spokesperson told dpa that the company respectfully disagrees with the ruling and is actively reviewing further legal steps. The spokesperson highlighted that bad actors use increasingly sophisticated tactics to target online users, noting that Meta invests heavily in artificial intelligence, threat detection tools, and safety partnerships.

Meta Lawsuit Explained: Can Facebook & Instagram Be Sued for Addictive Algorithms?

According to figures provided by Meta, the company detected and removed over 159 million fraudulent ads globally over the past year, with 92 percent of those captures occurring proactively before any user reports were filed. The company maintains it will continue scaling up advertiser verification protocols, facial recognition checks, and AI-driven detection systems to protect public figures and everyday consumers.

This decision builds directly upon a prior precedent set in March 2025 by the Higher Regional Court of Frankfurt am Main in a case involving German physician and television host Eckart von Hirschhausen. That ruling established that platforms cannot merely delete reported deepfake ads on a case-by-case basis, but must actively search for and purge sinngleiche (semantically identical) copies once notified. The current Frankfurt ruling is not yet legally binding and remains subject to appeal before the Higher Regional Court of Frankfurt am Main.