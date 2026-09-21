Underground Experiment Rules Out Gravity in Schrödinger’s Cat Quantum Mystery

An experiment conducted by the VIP Collaboration at the National Laboratory of Frascati of the National Institute for Nuclear Physics in Italy, and published in the New Journal of Physics in June 2026, has ruled out a prominent theory linking gravity to quantum decoherence, narrowing the field of explanations for how fragile quantum states transition into our everyday classical reality.

The Boundary Where Quantum Fuzziness Meets Classical Reality

Somewhere between the microscopic realm of elementary particles and the macroscopic world of human beings, physics undergoes a transformation. Quantum mechanics governs the very small, utilizing principles like superposition—the paradoxical affliction of Schrödinger’s famous dead-and-alive cat. Yet, as objects grow larger, this quantum fuzziness vanishes, replaced by the sharp certainty of classical physics. The process driving this is known as decoherence.

Theoretical physicists have debated the exact mechanism triggering this shift. One prominent theory linked gravity to the process. However, empirical testing has sought to verify these models.

Isolating Variables in Frascati’s Facility

To test whether gravity drives decoherence, researchers conducted an experiment. FQxI member Catalina Curceanu, director of research and spokesperson for the VIP Collaboration at INFN-LNF in Italy, contextualizes the magnitude of the inquiry. “One of the deepest questions in modern physics is why the strange quantum behavior that governs atoms and elementary particles seems to disappear in the macroscopic world we experience every day,” Curceanu notes.

The VIP Collaboration tested the limits of gravity-induced decoherence models. The resulting data, detailed in the New Journal of Physics, effectively ruled out this specific gravitational theory. Rather than gravity being the answer to what kills Schrödinger’s cat, the search for the true driver of decoherence must look elsewhere.

Stripping Away a False Lead in Modern Physics

Ruling out a major theoretical model does not solve the underlying paradox, but it strips away a false lead. Physicists must now re-examine alternative frameworks for how macroscopic environments interact with quantum states.

Photo: lifeboat.com

The transition from quantum superposition to classical reality remains one of the most stubborn hurdles in modern theoretical physics. As laboratories continue to push the boundaries of detection, science inches closer to identifying the true boundary line where quantum weirdness finally gives way to our everyday reality.