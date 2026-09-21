OnePlus 16 officially revealed with up to 1TB storage and three colorways

OnePlus has officially confirmed its upcoming OnePlus 16 flagship device ahead of an expected October release window in China. The pre-order listing reveals three distinct colorways, memory configurations reaching up to 1TB, a customizable AI key, and a massive 9,000mAh battery paired with rapid charging capabilities.

As competition intensifies ahead of autumn smartphone rollouts, OnePlus has begun teasing its next-generation handset to challenge rival manufacturers in the Chinese market. The device is positioned to compete directly with the iQOO 16, which is scheduled to debut on September 29, according to reporting by Gizmochina.

Color Configurations and Design Features of the OnePlus 16

Official pre-order listings show that buyers can select from three specific colorways: Tomorrow Starlight, Dark Forest, and Martian Masterpiece. Among them, the Tomorrow Starlight edition includes a distinctive interactive breathing light embedded directly within the rear panel to illuminate the device branding and celestial coordinates. Structurally, the handset adopts a square metal camera island paired with large rounded corners and a customizable AI key positioned on the left edge.

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Performance Hardware and Display Specifications

Under the hood, the OnePlus 16 runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro flagship processor alongside ColorOS 17 based on Android 17. Visuals are driven by a BOE X4 flat OLED panel capable of a system-wide 165Hz refresh rate that climbs to 185Hz during optimized gaming sessions. Memory configurations span multiple tiers, offering buyers choices of 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, 16GB+512GB, and 16GB+1TB setups.

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Battery Capacity and Rapid Recharging Systems

Power management is anchored by a massive 9,000mAh battery backed by Oppo energy management silicon designed for low-voltage efficiency. To replenish power quickly, the system supports 100W rapid wired charging alongside 50W wireless charging compatibility.

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Triple-Camera Array and Upcoming Launch Timeline

Photography duties fall to a versatile rear triple-camera setup led by a 200-megapixel primary sensor with a 1/1.4-inch size. That main shooter is paired with a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera built around a 1/1.95-inch sensor size. With pre-order details out in the open, the brand points toward an expected release window in October.