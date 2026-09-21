Hideo Kojima Claims Sony Dropped Him in Zoom Call With No Reason

Acclaimed game creator Hideo Kojima revealed that Sony Interactive Entertainment abruptly ended their long-running partnership over a June Zoom call without providing an explanation, leaving Kojima Productions facing potential collapse before Xbox stepped in to secure his stealth action project Physint.

The sudden severance of ties between one of the industry’s most high-profile auteurs and his primary publisher unfolded during a video call that caught the studio leadership entirely off guard. According to Mashable, a Sony representative delivered the decision during a June meeting attended by Kojima, his translator Aki Saito, and Kojima Productions president Shinji Hirano. Kojima admitted his mind went blank as the news was delivered, noting that former SIE CEO Jim Ryan had already retired, but he still believed Physint was a confirmed collaborative project.

Financial Vulnerability and the Independent Studio Model

Without a massive corporate parent or independent financial cushion backing it as a corporation, Kojima Productions relies on project-by-project funding arrangements to stay afloat. Each individual game must be completely financed through dedicated contracts, meaning the studio constantly needs to secure its next financial partner before the current development cycle draws to a close.

When Sony pulled its support, the studio had only two active projects underway: Physint and the Xbox horror title OD, which is being produced in collaboration with Jordan Peele. Losing a major publisher on one of those twin pillars threatened immediate layoffs for the Physint development team and raised the specter of total corporate collapse.

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“I didn’t have any anger or sadness, I was just thinking, ‘What should I do?’ It’s a big problem for us and I couldn’t tell staff at the time…. We’re an independent studio. That means if they can’t fund us, our studio could collapse.” Hideo Kojima, via Mashable

Adding to the pressure, the studio relies on bank credit lines that depend directly on active, healthy project pipelines. Kojima noted that lenders initially hesitated to extend loans when the studio first launched following his departure from Konami, only warming up after Death Stranding shipped. A cancelled project instantly jeopardized those vital banking relationships.

Secrecy, Relief, and Xbox Stepping In

Faced with a potential existential crisis, Kojima kept the cancellation hidden from the broader studio staff for three days while he scrambled to locate a viable rescue partner. Aside from key leaders on the Physint development team, workers remained entirely unaware of the crisis until the deal with their new publisher was finalized.

Photo: Mashable

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Kojima approached several potential partners and received positive initial reactions across the board, but ultimately chose Microsoft’s gaming division because of its comprehensive approach to resources and intellectual property. Beyond simply covering financial costs, Xbox offered critical technical support, marketing muscle, and a shared vision that extended beyond standalone video games into broader media formats like anime and movies.

Unsubstantiated Speculation and Lingering Questions

While Kojima maintained that Sony never provided an official reason for walking away during their initial conversation and has not been in touch since, external reports have pointed to different pressures. Shortly after the split became public, Bloomberg published a report citing unnamed sources who claimed Sony walked away because Physint was missing scheduled deadlines, pushing past its budget, and following commercial performance that missed internal targets on the Death Stranding franchise.

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Kojima Productions strongly pushed back against those claims, issuing a written statement that characterized the reporting as unsubstantiated speculation originating from anonymous sources. The studio maintained that it remains in a healthy, profitable financial state and that none of its developers abandoned ship during the three days of uncertainty.

Despite the abrupt and unexplained termination of a 30-year professional relationship with PlayStation—which continued through exclusive launches like Death Stranding and its upcoming sequel—Kojima insists there is no active feud. He harbours no bitterness toward the manufacturer, though he acknowledges he would have preferred an earlier warning before the abrupt June Zoom call brought their collaboration to a close.