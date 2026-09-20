Is Hideo Kojima’s Physint an Xbox Exclusive?

Announced initially at a PlayStation State of Play in January 2024, the espionage project marks Kojima Productions’ return to the genre that defined the creator’s early career.

The Long Road Back to Espionage and Action

Kojima started mapping out plans for PHYSINT following a health scare in 2020. Fans continuously requested a spiritual successor to his earlier espionage works, driving him to return to the genre after branching out into open-world exploration with Death Stranding and developing the Xbox-exclusive horror title OD.

According to updates shared directly by Kojima, the studio designed PHYSINT to be deeply cinematic. However, development faced unavoidable roadblocks during its early pre-production phase.

Production Delays Driven by Industry Strikes

The 2024-2025 SAG-AFTRA video game strike heavily impacted the title’s foundational pipeline. Kojima noted that the labor action forced delays in the casting process for PHYSINT, halting momentum just as the team looked to ramp up production.

Similar disruptions hit OD during the second half of the year. Actor and environment scanning setups for that project had to be temporarily suspended due to the industry-wide strikes, pushing back scheduled filming sessions.

Balancing Multiple Studio Priorities

With Death Stranding 2 occupying primary development bandwidth and heading toward a 2025 release, full-scale production on PHYSINT was always slated to begin in earnest only after the sequel’s launch. Kojima Productions spent much of the past year managing ADR recording for Death Stranding 2, preparing for its live-action adaptation, and producing new episodes of HideoTube.

Photo: gamerant.com

Because the project remains in early pre-production, Kojima Productions has not yet displayed gameplay footage. Kojima has stated an intention to leverage cutting-edge technology and top-tier talent to execute the vision, though industry observers note that the title is still a significant way off from hitting store shelves.

The 30-Second Verdict

Rumors regarding platform availability and sudden shifts for PHYSINT must be weighed against its actual development status. As Kojima Productions works through post-strike casting recovery and finalizes the release of Death Stranding 2, fans waiting for the next evolution of tactical espionage action will need to exercise patience.