Double Taxation on Inherited Shares: A Case Study

When an individual in Ireland inherits shares from a parent, they frequently face a complex and punitive dual-tax burden involving Capital Acquisitions Tax and subsequent Capital Gains Tax. According to reporting by The Irish Times, beneficiaries often find themselves taxed twice on the exact same asset value, creating steep friction for family wealth transfers.

Here is the math. Under Irish tax law, inheriting shares triggers Capital Acquisitions Tax (CAT) at a rate of 33% above applicable tax-free thresholds. Later, if the beneficiary sells those same equities, Revenue calculates Capital Gains Tax (CGT)—also levied at 33%—using the original probate value set at the time of inheritance. But the balance sheet tells a different story about double taxation, because the initial market value taxed under CAT is not fully adjusted as a cost basis to eliminate overlap.

The Bottom Line

The Dual-Tax Trap: Beneficiaries pay up to 33% in CAT upon receipt and another 33% in CGT upon disposal, with limited relief for the initial levy.

Beneficiaries pay up to 33% in CAT upon receipt and another 33% in CGT upon disposal, with limited relief for the initial levy. Valuation Friction: The probate valuation date determines the cost acquisition base, leaving heirs vulnerable to market downturns after inheritance without adequate tax offsets.

The probate valuation date determines the cost acquisition base, leaving heirs vulnerable to market downturns after inheritance without adequate tax offsets. Macroeconomic Impact: This friction discourages generational equity holding in domestic markets, pushing families toward rapid liquidation of family-held business shares.

Unpacking the Irish Inheritance Tax Mechanics

Navigating the Irish tax code requires precise adherence to Revenue guidelines. When a father passes shares to a child, the transfer falls under CAT Group A thresholds. Any value exceeding the current threshold faces the standard 33% levy. When the beneficiary eventually liquidates the portfolio—perhaps holding equities in firms like CRH plc (NYSE: CRH) or Bank of Ireland (NYSE: IRE)—CGT applies to the appreciation from that probate date.

Here is where the structural flaw emerges for families. The state taxes the corpus of the estate via CAT, yet treats the subsequent sale as a clean event for CGT. Economists argue this discourages long-term capital retention in local enterprises. While relief mechanisms like Business Relief (AGR) exist for qualifying trading assets, standard retail or institutional shares left by a parent rarely qualify. Consequently, heirs face immediate liquidity pressure.

Tax Type Standard Rate Trigger Event Base Calculation Capital Acquisitions Tax (CAT) 33.0% Inheritance / Gift Market value at date of death above threshold Capital Gains Tax (CGT) 33.0% Disposal / Sale Gain realized over probate valuation baseline

Broader Market Implications and Liquidity Pressures

The mechanics of Irish inheritance taxation do not exist in a vacuum. When heirs are forced to sell inherited equities rapidly to cover immediate tax liabilities, it creates localized selling pressure in thin markets. According to data tracked by Bloomberg, forced estate liquidations can distort price discovery for mid-cap domestic stocks listed on Euronext Dublin.

Competitor jurisdictions often provide step-up provisions or integrated tax credits that eliminate this overlap. In contrast, Irish beneficiaries must navigate a dual-layer extraction that experts warn stifles domestic capital retention. As families scramble to satisfy Revenue demands within the statutory deadlines, market liquidity shifts, altering the ownership concentration of legacy Irish enterprises.

The Investor Takeaway

For high-net-worth families and individuals anticipating generational share transfers, proactive estate structuring is non-negotiable. Relying on simple wills without trust mechanisms or phased gifting strategies exposes inherited portfolios to severe erosion from combined CAT and CGT liabilities. Reviewing asset allocation alongside a qualified tax solicitor remains essential before probate valuation is finalized.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.