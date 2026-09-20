Nebraska Football Beats North Dakota 34-7 to Finish Nonconference Season 3-0

Nebraska Football Takes Down North Dakota, Finishes 3-0 in Nonconference Play

Nebraska football closed out its nonconference schedule on Saturday night with a commanding 34-7 victory over North Dakota under the lights at Memorial Stadium, pushing its record to a flawless 3-0. Senior quarterback Anthony Colandrea led the charge, orchestrating an efficient offense alongside a ferocious Blackshirts defense that kept the Fighting Hawks completely grounded in front of a packed Lincoln crowd.

A Crisp Start and Balanced Offensive Execution

The tone for the evening was set early. According to game reports, the opening quarter featured what was arguably the best-executed stretch of football the Huskers have put together all season, racking up two swift drives, two touchdowns, and a 14-0 lead that left North Dakota scrambling. While the second quarter slowed down, Nebraska maintained total command. The offense showcased a vital balance between a punishing ground game and an effective aerial attack—a necessary evolution as the team prepares for brutal Big Ten matchups where running lanes will inevitably tighten.

Anthony Colandrea finished the night completing 15 of 21 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown, boasting a passer rating hovering around 160. He also used his legs effectively on the opening drive, punching in a 10-yard rushing score.

A Deep Stable of Running Backs Fuel the Ground Game

The ground attack proved to be a multi-headed monster. True freshman Jamal Rule put on a clinic, rushing for 119 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, highlighted by a breathtaking 55-yard house call on the very first play of the second half. Rule earned high praise for his veteran-like patience, allowing his blockers to develop their gaps instead of simply outrunning his support.

That depth was further underscored by sophomore Mekhi Nelson, who started the opening drive and churned out 54 yards on nine carries. With veteran contributors also pitching in, Nebraska deployed a stable of backs capable of wearing down opposing defenses.

The Blackshirts Dominate the Trenches

Defensively, the Blackshirts played with absolute authority. North Dakota arrived in Lincoln boasting one of the most explosive offenses in the FCS, averaging roughly 50 points per game, but Nebraska completely neutralized that momentum. The defense surrendered just 205 total yards, held the Fighting Hawks to a meager 99 rushing yards on 2.8 yards per carry, and forced an abysmal 1-of-13 conversion rate on third down.

Photo: dailynebraskan.com

Senior linebacker Owen Chambliss anchored the unit with six tackles and half a sack, quickly emerging as a leader between the hashes. In total, six different players contributed to the team’s five sacks, with senior defensive tackle Riley Van Poppel breaking through first to notch the game’s initial takedown. “It’s always a blast when anybody gets one,” Van Poppel noted postgame regarding the defense’s relentless pressure and celebratory culture.

Looking Ahead to Big Ten Play

While minor blemishes remained—including a handful of penalties that frustrated the coaching staff, such as an unnecessary roughness call that helped North Dakota engineer its lone scoring drive in the third quarter—the overall trajectory of the team remains remarkably sharp. Having cleared the nonconference hurdle unscathed, the Huskers now turn their attention toward the grueling conference slate.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

With an offense capable of throwing or running behind a dominant offensive line, and a Blackshirts defense proving it can shut down high-powered opponents, Nebraska enters the meat of its schedule with genuine momentum. How do you see the Huskers stacking up against traditional Big Ten heavyweights this fall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.