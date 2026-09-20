Kingdom Hearts x Fortnite: Sora, Riku, Kairi, and Roxas Skins Now Available

Bringing iconic protagonists Sora, Kairi, Riku, and Roxas into the Item Shop alongside Mythic weapons and gameplay modifiers, the crossover integrates classic JRPG aesthetics directly into Epic Games’ battle royale architecture.

The Lineup: Skins, Variants, and V-Bucks Pricing

The crossover introduces four primary characters modeled predominantly on their KINGDOM HEARTS II appearances, with each outfit featuring a compatible LEGO Fortnite style. According to coverage from Estadão, Sora anchors the release at 1,800 V-Bucks, bundled with the Kingdom Key (functioning as both a Pickaxe and Back Bling) alongside alternate styles derived from the first and third franchise installments.

Riku, Kairi, and Roxas are priced individually at 1,600 V-Bucks each. Riku comes equipped with the Soul Eater pickaxe, Kairi features the Destiny’s Embrace, and Roxas fields a dual set comprised of Oathkeeper and Oblivion. Players looking to acquire the entire roster can opt for the comprehensive Kingdom Hearts Bundle priced at 4,500 V-Bucks, which aggregates twenty distinct collaborative assets.

Beyond the core character skins, the ecosystem expands via standalone cosmetic additions. Notable items include the Gummi Ship vehicle priced at 2,000 V-Bucks, Heartless wheels at 400 V-Bucks, and the Lil’ Gummi Ship emote at 500 V-Bucks.

Mythic Weaponry and Match Modifiers

The collaboration extends past surface-level aesthetics by altering core match mechanics. As detailed by Game Overdrive, the Kingdom Key has been introduced as a Mythic weapon capable of executing close-quarters melee combat strings complete with a ranged projectile attack.

Photo: estadao.com.br

Furthermore, the map incorporates structural elements from the franchise, including a heart-shaped moon hovering above the island and the Sea Salt Ice Cream consumable, which grants players health and shield restoration upon consumption. The integration coincides with Chapter 7 Season 4, titled Override, which systematically weaves cross-platform intellectual properties into competitive rulesets.

Two specific Overrides govern the event mechanics:

Recovery Override: Eliminating opposing players causes them to drop healing orbs.

Eliminating opposing players causes them to drop healing orbs. Level Up Override: Automatically provisions squad members with a Mythic Kingdom Key at their current location during active match phases.

The 30-Second Verdict on the Square Enix Crossover

For players embedded in the Fortnite ecosystem, the collaboration offers deep customization options coupled with high-utility Mythic weapon drops.