Hideo Kojima Addresses Sony Split and Physint Move to Xbox

On September 20, Kojima Productions issued an official statement dismissing industry rumors that the studio is facing financial trouble, profit concerns, or operational instability following the cancellation of the action-espionage game Physint by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Untangling the Sony Split and the Move to Xbox

The gaming industry has watched closely as Hideo Kojima’s studio navigated a major platform shift. Back in mid-June, Sony Interactive Entertainment notified Kojima Productions that it was dropping Physint, a next-generation action-espionage title first unveiled during a State of Play showcase in 2024. Following the termination of that partnership, the studio spent roughly three months searching for a new publisher before officially teaming up with Xbox to keep Physint moving forward.

Bloomberg and other major outlets quickly published reports attributing the Sony split to missed deadlines, mounting budget concerns, profitability questions, and friction over timed exclusivity. Facing a wave of speculation about the commercial performance of the Death Stranding franchise and the financial scale of Physint, Kojima Productions decided to break its usual silence.

What the Official Studio Statement Confirms

On September 20, the studio posted an official notice on X. The developers explained that while they typically ignore online rumors, the mounting aspersions regarding their PlayStation relationship and Physint’s investment scale had grown severe enough to impact fans, creative partners, and long-time colleagues.

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According to Kojima Productions, none of the critical claims circulating in recent articles originated from official or on-the-record sources. The studio stressed that leaving the situation unchecked could harm multiple fronts. The developer issued a direct reassurance: the studio operates in a healthy, profitable state, and development for Physint is progressing smoothly in collaboration with Xbox. Furthermore, the studio noted that its relationship with PlayStation remains strong and steadfast.

Industry Realities and the Road Ahead for Kojima Productions

The anxieties surrounding Kojima Productions did not emerge in a vacuum. In an interview with IGN, Hideo Kojima admitted that the broader state of the video game industry—marked by widespread studio closures—had left him genuinely worried about the future.

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Despite these macro-market pressures, the studio remains firmly anchored to its upcoming slate. On September 17, Hideo Kojima appeared at the Xbox TGS 2026 Showcase to outline the active development status of both Physint and OD. With an official publishing agreement secured through Xbox, Kojima Productions aims to leave the turbulence of its summer publisher transition behind.