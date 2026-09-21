All Blacks Captain Ardie Savea to Miss Rest of Year After Shoulder Surgery

All Blacks captain Ardie Savea will miss the remainder of the 2026 season following surgery for a shoulder dislocation sustained during New Zealand’s four-test series against South Africa, according to Reuters reporting published on September 21, 2026. The injury sidelines the inspirational number eight for the upcoming Bledisloe Cup tests against Australia and the November Nations Championship.

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Depth Chart Shift: With Savea and fellow loose forward Luke Jacobson both sidelined for the season, New Zealand selectors face a major back-row restructure ahead of the October 10 Bledisloe Cup clash in Auckland.

Infirmary Toll: Mounting Injuries Hit All Blacks Hard

Following a bruising 3-1 series defeat to the Springboks, the All Blacks medical team issued a sweeping injury update on ten players. Savea’s shoulder dislocation requires a standard four-to-six-month recuperation window following surgery, effectively ending his campaign. But the talismanic loose forward is far from the only casualty facing an extended rehabilitation stint.

According to the Reuters dispatch, fellow loose forward Luke Jacobson is ruled out for four to five months due to an elbow tendon injury. Meanwhile, winger Caleb Clarke has also played his final match of the year after suffering a ruptured shoulder tendon that requires a five-month recovery timeline.

Medical Timeline and Squad Reshuffle for Bledisloe Cup

New Zealand is scheduled to host Australia in Auckland on October 10, before traveling across the Tasman Sea for the return fixture in Sydney the following week. Australia relinquished the Bledisloe Cup back in 2003, and the All Blacks have successfully defended the trophy for over two decades.

Photo: straitstimes.com

Player Position Injury Estimated Recovery Timeline Ardie Savea Number Eight Dislocated shoulder 4–6 months (Out for year) Luke Jacobson Loose Forward Elbow tendon injury 4–5 months (Out for year) Caleb Clarke Winger Ruptured shoulder tendon 5 months (Out for year) Anton Lienert-Brown Centre Knee injury 4–6 weeks Billy Proctor Centre Fractured shoulder blade 4–6 weeks Quinn Tupaea Centre Knee issue 1–2 weeks (Available for Bledisloe)

Not all the news from the treatment room is bleak for New Zealand rugby. Centre Quinn Tupaea is listed as just one to two weeks away from recovery regarding a knee issue, putting him in contention to face the Wallabies. Midfielders Anton Lienert-Brown and Billy Proctor are both tracking toward returns within four to six weeks, while flanker Anton Segner is expected back in a couple of weeks from ankle-joint inflammation.

Domestic Provincial Boosts and Prospects

Further down the developmental pipeline, prop Ollie Norris is slated to return from a knee cartilage injury in time for the upcoming Super Rugby pre-season. In the National Provincial Championship, hooker George Bell bounced back from being sent home from South Africa with a calf injury by scoring a hat-trick of tries for Canterbury on Sunday.

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The tape shows an All Blacks squad dealing with severe attrition just as tier-one competition reaches its peak intensity.

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