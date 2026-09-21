Ozempic’s Semaglutide May Reduce Asthma Attacks by 40%, Study Finds

Semaglutide, the active pharmaceutical ingredient in medications such as Ozempic and Wegovy, is associated with a nearly 40% reduction in asthma attacks and a 20% drop in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) exacerbations, according to research presented at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) Congress in Barcelona.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Mechanism of Action: GLP-1 receptor agonists are primarily prescribed for type 2 diabetes and obesity, but emerging clinical data indicate they may have anti-inflammatory effects and improve lung-related outcomes.

GLP-1 receptor agonists are primarily prescribed for type 2 diabetes and obesity, but emerging clinical data indicate they may have anti-inflammatory effects and improve lung-related outcomes. The Real-World Data: A retrospective analysis of electronic health records in the United Kingdom revealed that patients with respiratory conditions taking semaglutide experienced significantly fewer acute flare-ups than those on comparator diabetes drugs.

A retrospective analysis of electronic health records in the United Kingdom revealed that patients with respiratory conditions taking semaglutide experienced significantly fewer acute flare-ups than those on comparator diabetes drugs. Current Prescribing Guidelines: Patients should not begin to use GLP-1 receptor agonists specifically to treat their pulmonary disease outside of current prescription indications.

Unpacking the ERS 2026 Respiratory Data

Presented at the European Respiratory Society Congress, the investigation evaluated electronic health records from the United Kingdom to determine whether incretin-based therapies impact chronic airway disease.

Each cohort tracked individuals diagnosed with asthma or COPD who initiated treatment with either a GLP-1 receptor agonist or sulfonylureas, a conventional class of diabetes medications. By comparing these populations, the research team isolated the clinical outcomes associated with specific incretin formulations. While the broader class of GLP-1 medications showed metabolic utility, only semaglutide demonstrated a statistically significant protective association with pulmonary health endpoints.

“The effect was more pronounced with semaglutide, especially in people with asthma, where the use of semaglutide parece estar asociado con una reducción de casi el 40 % en los ataques de asma,” noted the research team during the presentation at the ERS Congress.

Metabolic Dysfunction and Airway Inflammation

The intersection of systemic metabolic health and pulmonary function has gained substantial attention within clinical epidemiology. Dr. Alexander Mathioudakis, chair of the European Respiratory Society’s Airway Pharmacology and Treatment Group and a professor of respiratory medicine at the University of Manchester, emphasized that underlying systemic inflammation links obesity directly to worsening respiratory symptoms. Dr. Mathioudakis noted that “obesity and metabolic dysfunction are common in diseases of the airways and a often not recognized as problems that can and should be addressed.”

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Prior pharmacological studies suggest that GLP-1 medications could have anti-inflammatory effects and improve lung-related outcomes. However, until this real-world evidence from Imperial College London and Vanderbilt University Medical Center was analyzed, these respiratory endpoints had not been captured systematically in large-scale clinical trials.

Clinical Associations of Semaglutide in Airway Disease Cohorts Respiratory Condition Observed Risk Reduction Primary Comparator Group Asthma Up to 40% reduction Sulfonylureas / Other Diabetes Regimens COPD Exacerbations 20% reduction Sulfonylureas / Other Diabetes Regimens

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Patients must not alter their prescribed therapeutic regimens without direct supervision from a qualified physician. Prescribing clinicians emphasize that people with asthma or COPD should not begin to use GLP-1 receptor agonists specifically for their pulmonary condition outside of current prescription guidelines.

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Future Trajectory and Regulatory Outlook

The findings shared at the ERS Congress underscore the necessity for dedicated prospective clinical trials. While database analyses of electronic health records provide observational insights, researchers from Imperial College London and Vanderbilt University Medical Center stress that randomized controlled trials must validate these respiratory benefits.

References

European Respiratory Society (ERS) Congress. Clinical presentations on GLP-1 receptor agonists and respiratory outcomes. Barcelona, 2026.

Imperial College London & Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Real-world electronic health record analyses on semaglutide, asthma, and COPD exacerbations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions regarding a medical condition.