Ben Affleck Explains Why Jennifer Garner Left His New Netflix Film ‘Animals

Ben Affleck recently revealed why his ex-wife Jennifer Garner stepped back from his upcoming Netflix crime thriller Animals. Despite initially being cast as the therapist wife to a mayoral candidate played by Matt Damon, Affleck explained that the former couple decided against playing a married couple experiencing a crisis to avoid audience baggage.

The Bottom Line The Project Shift: Jennifer Garner was originally slated to star alongside Matt Damon in Ben Affleck’s Netflix crime thriller Animals.

Jennifer Garner was originally slated to star alongside Matt Damon in Ben Affleck’s Netflix crime thriller Animals. The Creative Pivot: When Damon became unavailable due to The Odyssey, Affleck stepped into the lead role and reconsidered casting his ex-wife.

When Damon became unavailable due to The Odyssey, Affleck stepped into the lead role and reconsidered casting his ex-wife. The Real Reason: Affleck and Garner mutually agreed to pass on the on-screen pairing to prevent real-life audience baggage from interfering with the story.

Decoding the Casting Shakeup on Netflix’s Animals

When the crime drama Animals was first announced at Netflix, the marquee talent attached promised a major draw for the streaming giant. Affleck co-wrote and co-directed the feature, which follows a Los Angeles mayoral candidate whose life implodes when his son is kidnapped. Matt Damon was originally locked in to star as the politician, with Garner cast as his therapist wife.

Logistics also played an early role in the creative alignment. Affleck noted that working with Garner would have offered practical co-parenting benefits, allowing them to coordinate their schedules around a week-and-week custody rhythm. But the production timeline hit a major roadblock when Affleck pulled the plug just two weeks before filming was set to begin upon learning that Spike Lee was developing a similarly themed project.

Photo: independent.co.uk

When Affleck eventually revived the project, scheduling conflicts intervened. Damon committed to starring in The Odyssey, forcing Affleck to step in front of the camera to take over the lead role himself. That pivot sparked a vital conversation between Affleck and Garner about the wisdom of playing a married couple under severe narrative distress.

“I talked to Jen, and she was like, ‘We don’t want to do that. You just get baggage,’” Affleck explained. Despite shelving the immediate casting idea, Affleck emphasized mutual respect and professional admiration. “I would love to work with her, frankly. She’s fabulous, and we’re really good friends, and I’m profoundly grateful to her, and we have a great thing. I still would want to work with her in the future, but what you don’t want to do is take the audience’s baggage and have it work against you, you know?”

Production Realities and the Replacement Cast

Following Garner’s departure from the project, the role of the therapist wife went to Kerry Washington.

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Production and Casting Timeline for Animals Phase Original Plan Revised Reality Lead Actor Matt Damon Ben Affleck Co-Star Jennifer Garner Kerry Washington Distributor Netflix Netflix

Affleck and Garner were married for 10 years after beginning their relationship in 2004, welcoming three children—Violet, Fin, and Samuel—before announcing their split in 2015. Despite their separation, the former couple has consistently maintained a strong co-parenting dynamic. Affleck recently praised Garner as a “great” co-parent, highlighting the stability they share in raising their family.

The Streaming Strategy Behind High-Profile Talent

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