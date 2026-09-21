How supermassive black holes may contribute to star formation in galaxies

Astronomers mapping nine nearby galaxies with the Very Large Telescope have discovered that actively growing supermassive black holes may contribute to star formation, instead preventing star formation, in their host galaxies, challenging long-held assumptions about how these cosmic engines shape their host galaxies.

Reassessing the Role of Active Galactic Nuclei in Nine Nearby Galaxies

For decades, conventional astronomical models treated supermassive black holes primarily as cosmic drains or suppressors of galactic growth. When matter falls toward the dense core of a galaxy, it powers an active galactic nucleus, or AGN, which releases enormous amounts of energy and radiation into the surrounding gas. Traditionally known as AGN feedback, this process was widely thought to heat and expel gas, effectively halting star formation. However, recent observations tell a significantly more intricate story.

A study published in The Astrophysical Journal and detailed across multiple astronomical reports examined nine nearby galaxies to investigate how these energetic centers interact with their host environments. Researchers utilized the Very Large Telescope alongside its Multi Unit Spectroscopic Explorer instrument to construct detailed three-dimensional maps of gas movements, radiation, and star-forming regions. The findings reveal that feeding supermassive black holes often work alongside star formation rather than simply snuffing it out, establishing a complex cycle of consumption, outflow, and stellar birth.

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Mapping the Geometry of Accretion, Outflows, and Shock Waves

By separating the distinct effects of black hole radiation, shock excitation, and stellar birth, the research team identified consistent geometric patterns across the entire sample of nine galaxies. Ionized cones of radiation were observed extending outward from the galactic discs, marking the paths where energy escapes from the central engines. At distances ranging from about 0.8 to 6 kiloparsecs—or roughly 2,600 to 20,000 light-years—from the galactic centers, astronomers spotted distinct rings and arcs where new stars actively emerge.

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Crucially, the observations also uncovered fast-moving shock waves driven by high-speed outflows colliding with the surrounding interstellar medium. These shocks consistently appeared in a striking orientation relative to the core activity.

Independent support for this interpretation came from observations using NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory.

Connecting Accretion to Ejection in Galactic Evolution

The research emphasizes that a supermassive black hole is far from a static plughole pulling matter inward without consequence. Instead, the mechanisms driving material onto the accretion disk are fundamentally tied to what is pushed back out into the host galaxy.

Photo: sciencedaily.com

This dual nature means that supermassive black holes act as active architects of their host galaxies. Lisa Kewley, an astrophysicist, director of the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian, and advisor to Zhu, pointed out in a published statement that these observations help researchers grasp a complicated feedback loop that governs galaxy evolution.

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Broader Scale Winds and the Quest to Measure Early Cosmic Titans

The profound influence of supermassive black holes extends well beyond the boundaries of individual galactic disks.

Photo: yahoo.com

This expanding scale of inquiry coincides with ongoing efforts to understand supermassive black holes in the early universe, where telescopes like the James Webb Space Telescope have routinely spotted objects that appear surprisingly massive for their host galaxies.