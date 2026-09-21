Berlin Clan Head Issa Remmo Attends Left Party Election Events in Neukölln

Issa Remmo, head of a prominent Berlin clan, visited a district election party held by the Left party in Neukölln, prompting swift denials of any affiliation from party officials and sharp criticism from political opponents over the security implications.

Clan-Boss Appearance and Party Responses in Neukölln

Issa Remmo, widely identified by authorities and reporting outlets as the head of the Remmo family, spent his evening attending election events hosted by the Left party, first appearing at the Neukölln district association and later visiting a gathering of the state party at the Festsaal Kreuzberg, according to regional reporting. Remmo offered comments to the Berliner Morgenpost regarding the electoral outcome and the party’s platform.

Issa Remmo stated via WELT that he was pleased with the Left party.

Photo: tagesspiegel.de

Remmo remarked that he felt supported by a political party in Germany for the first time. Addressing ongoing public debates, he asserted that the Berlin Left party is not hostile toward Jewish people and stated that he would not cast a ballot for an anti-Jewish politician.

Local representatives for the Left party moved quickly to distance themselves from the unannounced visitor. Jorinde Schulz, speaking for the Neukölln district executive board, clarified that the event was open to the public and permitted access to uninvited individuals. Party representatives confirmed that Remmo was not listed on any official registration documents and that no personal or political connections exist between the organization and him.

Political Condemnation and Security Warnings

The appearance drew immediate condemnation from political figures across Berlin and neighboring jurisdictions. Governing Mayor Kai Wegner characterized the presence of the clan leader at a party event as a disturbing signal. Writing on the platform X, Wegner emphasized that any political force seeking to govern must make its separation from organized crime structures unmistakably clear.

Photo: spiegel.de

Nina Stahr, the state chairwoman of the Green party, voiced similar misgivings, stating that the Left party must clarify how the incident occurred before any coalition talks or government formation could proceed. Meanwhile, Brandenburg Interior Minister Jan Redmann warned that such scenes raise serious apprehensions regarding internal security, particularly given proposed budget shifts concerning police resources.

Additional Figures and Extremism Scrutiny

Security analysts and watchdog organizations noted that Remmo was not the only controversial figure present at the Neukölln gathering. According to reports from the research organization democ, activist Ibrahim Ibrahim was seen standing near Remmo during the evening. Ibrahim is identified as a prominent supporter of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, an organization classified as terrorist by the European Union and the United States.

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Photographs circulating on social media also captured Ibrahim alongside Left party lawmaker Ferat Koçak. Observers noted that Ibrahim had previously spoken at events organized by district party structures, prompting renewed questions regarding oversight at public functions hosted by local political associations.