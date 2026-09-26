Black Ferns Suffer Heartbreaking Loss to England in WXV Clash

England secured a dramatic 26-19 victory over the Black Ferns in a WXV clash at Twickenham, sealed by a late intercept try from Zoe Harrison. Played before a crowd exceeding 50,000, the World Champion Red Roses overcame a 12-7 halftime deficit to edge out New Zealand in a hard-fought contest.

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Twickenham Thriller and Tactical Turning Points The fixture at Twickenham delivered an intense battle of attrition as the World Champion Red Roses faced a determined New Zealand side. A crowd of over 50,000 witnessed the Black Ferns establish a 12-7 lead by halftime. New Zealand’s tactical approach kept the English defense under pressure during the opening forty minutes. The dynamic shifted significantly after the break. England raised the intensity of their phase play, exploiting space out wide. Ellie Kildunne burst clear to reclaim the lead for the hosts. Jess Breach then extended the advantage to 19-12. This scoring burst coincided with a yellow card shown to Black Ferns prop Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu for a high tackle on Marlie Packer.

Late Resurgence and the Decisive Intercept Refusing to yield, the Black Ferns mounted a fierce comeback. Mererangi Paul crossed the try line, and New Zealand rallied back to 19-all with just ten minutes remaining on the clock. The momentum favored the visitors as they fought to break the deadlock. With time running out, New Zealand opted to run the ball from deep inside their own territory. Amy Du Plessis attempted a wide pass, but England’s Zoe Harrison read the play perfectly. Harrison intercepted the ball cleanly and raced clear to score the match-winning try, sparking celebrations among her teammates.

Match Statistics Summary: England vs. Black Ferns Metric England (Red Roses) New Zealand (Black Ferns) Final Score 26 19 Halftime Score 7 12 Tries Scored 4 3 Attendance 50,000+

Reflections from the Camp The defeat marked the first loss for Whitney Hansen since taking charge of the Black Ferns. Reflecting on the match, Hansen pointed to the positives of a developing squad while acknowledging missed execution. “What an amazing effort out there today and after a short time of this new era of what we’re putting together we showcased some amazing moments of rugby,” Hansen told SkySport. “It’s tough always when we don’t capitalise on those moments that are there. There were a few we needed to finish that we didn’t, but incredibly proud of our courage. Particularly of Amy Du Plessis, we didn’t want to go down as a draw, we knew we were going to fight to the death and I love that she threw that pass.” Black Ferns captain Georgia Ponsonby echoed her coach’s sentiments regarding the team’s commitment. She noted that the fixture delivered on all competitive expectations despite the heartbreaking finish. “It was a hell of a match, it was everything we hoped for and more,” Ponsonby stated after the team left everything on the field.