Chen Yujie wins women’s 100m gold at 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games

On September 25, 2026, at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, 17-year-old Chinese sprinting prodigy Chen Yujie shattered the long-standing games record in the women’s 100-meter final with a blazing time of 11.06 seconds, capturing the gold medal and signaling a seismic shift in Asian athletics.

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Conquering the Blocks and Breaking the Record

The tape from the Aichi-Nagoya track highlights an explosive acceleration phase that left a high-caliber field trailing in her wake. Entering the blocks, Chen admitted to heavy nerves, confessing that her legs shook during warm-ups as she fought off the anxiety of a potential false start. But once the starter’s gun fired, those pre-race jitters dissolved into pure mechanical precision.

Her 11.06-second gold-medal run was a dramatic upgrade from her semi-final heat, where she posted an 11.41 to secure the second qualifying slot. Shaving more than three-tenths of a second off her clock in a single afternoon underlines an elite-tier competitive ceiling.

The Podium Battle Against Regional Veterans

Chen’s victory came against seasoned international competitors, most notably 30-year-old Singaporean Shanti Pereira. Pereira had established herself as the early favorite by clocking 11.28 seconds to lead all runners out of the semi-finals. In the final, Pereira dug deep to secure silver with a season-best 11.21, replicating her podium finish from the previous Asian Games. Bahrain’s Edidiong Odiong rounded out the podium, claiming the bronze medal with a time of 11.33.

Pereira praised the teenage champion’s immense potential after the race, noting her eagerness to watch Chen continue rewriting the record books.

Athlete Nation Medal / Result Time (Seconds) Chen Yujie China Gold 11.06 (GR) Shanti Pereira Singapore Silver 11.21 (SB) Edidiong Odiong Bahrain Bronze 11.33

Looking Toward Global Elite Stages

This milestone in Nagoya builds directly upon Chen’s continental trajectory, which included a women’s 200-meter title at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships where she also triumphed over Pereira. Now, with an Asian Games record under her belt as an under-18 athlete, the focus pivots entirely toward global benchmarks like the World Athletics Championships and the Olympic Games.

Reflecting on her historic performance in the mixed interview zone, Chen offered a clear assessment of her trajectory: “I have no limits.”