Chen Yujie wins women’s 100m gold at 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games

On September 25, 2026, at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, 17-year-old Chinese sprinting prodigy Chen Yujie shattered the long-standing games record in the women’s 100-meter final with a blazing time of 11.06 seconds, capturing the gold medal and signaling a seismic shift in Asian athletics.
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Conquering the Blocks and Breaking the Record
The tape from the Aichi-Nagoya track highlights an explosive acceleration phase that left a high-caliber field trailing in her wake. Entering the blocks, Chen admitted to heavy nerves, confessing that her legs shook during warm-ups as she fought off the anxiety of a potential false start. But once the starter’s gun fired, those pre-race jitters dissolved into pure mechanical precision.
Her 11.06-second gold-medal run was a dramatic upgrade from her semi-final heat, where she posted an 11.41 to secure the second qualifying slot. Shaving more than three-tenths of a second off her clock in a single afternoon underlines an elite-tier competitive ceiling.
The Podium Battle Against Regional Veterans
Chen’s victory came against seasoned international competitors, most notably 30-year-old Singaporean Shanti Pereira. Pereira had established herself as the early favorite by clocking 11.28 seconds to lead all runners out of the semi-finals. In the final, Pereira dug deep to secure silver with a season-best 11.21, replicating her podium finish from the previous Asian Games. Bahrain’s Edidiong Odiong rounded out the podium, claiming the bronze medal with a time of 11.33.
Pereira praised the teenage champion’s immense potential after the race, noting her eagerness to watch Chen continue rewriting the record books.
|Athlete
|Nation
|Medal / Result
|Time (Seconds)
|Chen Yujie
|China
|Gold
|11.06 (GR)
|Shanti Pereira
|Singapore
|Silver
|11.21 (SB)
|Edidiong Odiong
|Bahrain
|Bronze
|11.33
Looking Toward Global Elite Stages
This milestone in Nagoya builds directly upon Chen’s continental trajectory, which included a women’s 200-meter title at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships where she also triumphed over Pereira. Now, with an Asian Games record under her belt as an under-18 athlete, the focus pivots entirely toward global benchmarks like the World Athletics Championships and the Olympic Games.
Reflecting on her historic performance in the mixed interview zone, Chen offered a clear assessment of her trajectory: “I have no limits.”