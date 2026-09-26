Pokémon TCG Pocket Announces “MEGA” Premium Booster Pack Launch on September 30

The Pokémon Company, Creatures Inc., and DeNA Co., Ltd. have officially announced that Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket will launch the new “Mega Premium Booster Pack” on September 30, 2026, at 9:00 AM (Taipei/Hong Kong time). The limited-time booster pack guarantees a Pokémon ex card in every four-card pack.

The Bottom Line Release Window: The “Mega Premium Booster Pack” runs from September 30, 2026, at 9:00 AM through October 29, 2026, at 8:59 AM (Taipei/Hong Kong time).

The “Mega Premium Booster Pack” runs from September 30, 2026, at 9:00 AM through October 29, 2026, at 8:59 AM (Taipei/Hong Kong time). Guaranteed Pulls: Each four-card pack guarantees at least one Pokémon ex card, pulling from a curated catalog spanning past expansions from “Super Rise” to “Dominating Sky.”

Each four-card pack guarantees at least one Pokémon ex card, pulling from a curated catalog spanning past expansions from “Super Rise” to “Dominating Sky.” Major Overhauls Ahead: Alongside the new cards, a sweeping late-October 2026 game update will deprecate legacy deck features while introducing new sharing and renting tools.

Decoding the “Mega Premium Booster Pack” Mechanics

For collectors logging into Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket this autumn, the “Mega Premium Booster Pack” represents a major structural shift in how past catalog items are distributed. Running through October 29, 2026, this special banner gathers numerous cards from previous sets, ensuring that every single diamond rarity card previously released makes an appearance in the pool. Additionally, select cards receive fresh artwork or take on a shiny mirror-foil finish.

Crucially, every four-card pack guarantees a Pokémon ex card. While the limited availability window means players must act before the October 29 cutoff, the development teams have confirmed that the packs are expected to return in future rotations. Alongside the card pool updates, a fresh suite of accessories hits the market on October 1, 2026, headlined by a new collection binder and display board featuring Mega Charizard X.

Card Highlights and Visual Variants

The visual curation for the upcoming drop leans heavily into fan-favorite Mega Evolution forms and alternative treatments. High-tier reveals showcase Mega Charizard X ex, Mega Altaria ex, and Mega Lucario ex sporting distinct double-star rare designs.

For players chasing aesthetic uniformity in their digital binders, the expansion also integrates mirror-foil variants across several tiers. Mid-tier selections like Charmeleon, Chimecho, and Roaring Moon receive full-card glossy finishes, creating a distinct visual contrast against standard baseline cards during online battles.

Event / Item Start Date (Taipei/Hong Kong) End Date (Taipei/Hong Kong) Core Feature Mega Premium Booster Pack Sept. 30, 2026, 9:00 AM Oct. 29, 2026, 8:59 AM 4 cards per pack, guaranteed Pokémon ex. Mega Charizard X Binder & Board Oct. 1, 2026 N/A (Permanent accessory release) Themed digital collection accessories. Mirror-Foil Appearance Event Late September 2026 Early October 2026 Increased mirror card frequency in challenges. Ranked Match Season B4b SP Mid-October 2026 Late October 2026 Streak bonuses up to 10 wins; zero-loss drop penalty.

Structural Overhauls and October Feature Deprecations

The arrival of the new series coincides with a broader technical cleanup scheduled for late October 2026. Core game features are being restructured, meaning several legacy menus and mission types will be permanently retired. Current user inventories holding “Theme Deck Construction Schemes” and “Rental Decks” will be cleared, and associated deck missions will be phased out.

The ongoing "Elite Deck Gift Mission" will wrap up early on October 27, 2026, shaving a day off its original timeline. Paid commemorative gold bar bundles celebrating the game’s launch will also leave the shop storefronts as the new series takes over.

Streamlining Community Sharing and Ranked Battles

The October system refresh isn’t just about clearing out old code; it introduces modern quality-of-life adjustments aimed at deckbuilding accessibility. A new “Other Players’ Decks” feature lets users search public builds, check completion requirements against their personal collections, and copy verified deck configurations instantly.

【官方】《Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket》擴充包《高級擴充包MEGA》

The rental deck system is also receiving a modern upgrade. Moving forward, players can rent decks built with the newest expansions with zero usage limits, and these rentals will finally become accessible in both solo and public player-versus-player matchups. Meanwhile, traditional ranked queues will halt temporarily during the late October update, paving the way for a dynamic, progressive difficulty format.

In-Game Events and October Battle Roadmaps

To keep the community engaged through the transition, a packed calendar of competitive and PvE events rolls out over the next few weeks. The mirror-style card surge kicks off in late September, increasing specialized card drops across rare and free challenges alongside shop-ticket missions.

Mid-October brings the Ranked Match Season B4b SP, featuring an expanded win-streak bonus scaling up to 10 victories with heightened bonus points. To ease the competitive grind, this specific season enforces a zero-point penalty for losses, preventing players from dropping tiers. Concurrent PvE rotations include the Mega Garchomp ex drop event—rewarding B-series 13th-wave promo packs—alongside Charmander and Drampa wonder pick events.

The Road Ahead for Digital Collectors

As Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket prepares for its late-year content shift, the introduction of the “Mega Premium Booster Pack” highlights the platform’s evolving approach to managing its expanding card ecosystem. By guaranteeing high-rarity hits while simultaneously modernizing community sharing tools, the development team is doubling down on active deck builders and casual collectors alike. Fans looking to maximize their collections have until late October to secure these specialized pulls before the next major client update reshapes the competitive meta.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming Mega expansion and the upcoming removal of legacy rental decks? Let us know which cards you are hoping to pull in the comments below.