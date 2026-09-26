Hyundai Tucson fifth generation features geometric design and Gleo AI

Restructuring the Compact SUV Benchmark The newly unveiled fifth-generation Tucson abandons the parametric curves of its predecessor in favor of stark geometric lines, a wider body, and a Scandinavian-inspired interior layout. For a company Hyundai, the latest reveal marks a distinct departure from evolutionary updates, presenting an overhauled vehicle that alters nearly every exterior and interior dimension.

Exterior Redesign and Dimensions

The fifth-generation Hyundai Tucson adopts the Art of Steel design language, bringing flat surfaces, sharp edges, and a robust stance closer in spirit to the larger Santa Fe. The vehicle measures 4,700 mm in length, representing an increase of about six centimeters over the outgoing model. It is also approximately four centimeters wider and features a wheelbase extended by three centimeters to 2,785 mm. Practicality receives a boost through rear doors that now open up to an angle of 83 degrees—about ten degrees wider than before—simplifying passenger entry and child seat handling. Additionally, an off-road-oriented XRT trim level adds a specific front grille, wheel arch trims, and a front underbody skid plate.

AI-Powered Interior and Pleos Connect

Inside, the cabin leans toward a lighter, furniture-inspired aesthetic with soft-touch surfaces and a wood-effect trim strip running across the passenger dashboard. The infotainment relies on the Pleos Connect platform running on Android Automotive, paired with the Gleo AI voice assistant built on a large language model. Gleo processes natural speech and multiple commands within a single sentence while supporting independent requests from different cabin zones. Unlike cabins that rely entirely on touchscreens, the first series model in Korea retains physical buttons beneath the display for climate control, seats, and media. New driver assistance features include a pedal misapplication mitigation system at low speeds, a Ground View camera system showing the road beneath the vehicle, and Memory Reverse Assist.

Powertrain Options

For the Korean market, the lineup opens with a turbocharged 1.6-liter mild-hybrid engine producing up to 193 horsepower, sending power to the front or all wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. A stronger hybrid variant pairing the same 1.6-liter engine with an electric motor delivers up to 245 horsepower of total system output Autoforum. Exact European engine specifications and the local language localization of the Gleo assistant remain officially unconfirmed.

Photo: autoforum.cz