Managing Type 1 Diabetes in Saudi Schools: A Guide for Parents

As the academic year gets underway, families managing pediatric chronic illness face unique daily hurdles. For Maha Al-Dossari and parents across Saudi Arabia, preparing a child with type 1 diabetes for the classroom involves careful coordination of insulin regimens, glucose monitoring, and emergency planning to ensure safe school environments.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Individualized Care Plans: Every student with type 1 diabetes requires a written medical plan detailing exact insulin doses, meal timing, and emergency steps.

Every student with type 1 diabetes requires a written medical plan detailing exact insulin doses, meal timing, and emergency steps. Hypoglycemia Awareness: Blood glucose dropping below 70 mg/dL requires immediate fast-acting carbohydrates and a retest after 15 minutes.

Blood glucose dropping below 70 mg/dL requires immediate fast-acting carbohydrates and a retest after 15 minutes. Active Participation: Continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps allow children to safely engage in sports and classroom activities alongside their peers.

Managing Pediatric Diabetes Care in Saudi Classrooms

Reestablishing sleep routines, packing lunch boxes, and getting kids settled back into a schedule occupy the opening weeks of school for most families. For Maha Al-Dossari, whose 9-year-old son has type 1 diabetes, preparations also involve making certain that the adults surrounding her child understand proper procedures when she is absent. Prior to the start of the academic term, Al-Dossari assembles her son’s diabetes equipment and discusses specific warning signs with his teachers regarding potential blood sugar drops during lessons or physical education.

Shifts in mealtimes, physical exertion, sleep patterns, and insulin administration schedules frequently accompany the return to school, all of which can impact blood glucose levels. According to International Diabetes Federation data from 2024, an estimated 46,469 children and adolescents under the age of 20 were living with type 1 diabetes in Saudi Arabia. Managing the condition requires regular blood glucose monitoring and insulin administration that does not stop at the school gate.

Establishing Structured Protocols and School Communication

“I recommend preparing a simple, written diabetes plan with the child’s healthcare team and sharing it with the school,” said Dr. Yousef Al-Zahib, a diabetes and family medicine consultant, speaking to Arab News. The plan should clearly explain insulin doses and timing, glucose monitoring routines, meals and snacks, ketone checking protocols, low and high glucose management, and emergency contact details.

Children should also have easy access to their diabetes supplies. This includes insulin, glucose-monitoring equipment, fast-acting carbohydrates for hypoglycemia, and glucagon for severe hypoglycemia, Al-Zahib noted. Parents of children with chronic conditions are similarly advised by the Saudi Ministry of Health to notify schools before the academic term begins, detailing the diagnosis, necessary medications, potential medical emergencies, and key warning signs.

The Role of Medical Technology and Physical Activity

Technology has made daily management easier for families and educators. Continuous glucose monitors provide glucose readings and trends throughout the day, while some systems allow parents to follow a child’s glucose remotely. Insulin pumps and automated insulin delivery systems can also reduce the daily burden.

Al-Zahib noted that technology does not remove the need for people at school to understand the child’s individual plan. “They do not need to become diabetes experts, but they do need to know that every child has an individual management plan,” he stated. School personnel should understand when the child needs insulin, food, or a snack, when glucose should be checked, and how exercise impacts glucose levels.

According to Saudi clinical guidelines, students diagnosed with type 1 diabetes ought to be provided with adequate supervision and support at school so they can fully participate in all physical activities, including sports, right alongside their classmates. Physical activity is encouraged rather than restricted. Al-Dossari expressed her perspective on her son’s daily routine: “I don’t want him to feel that diabetes means he has to sit out while everyone else is playing. I want the school to understand his condition, but I also want him to be treated like the other children.”

Clinical Triage: Recognizing Hypoglycemia and Hyperglycemia

Glycemic Thresholds and Emergency Triage Protocols Condition Glycemic Threshold Primary Symptoms Immediate Clinical Action Hypoglycemia (Low) Below 70 mg/dL Sweating, shaking, hunger, dizziness, irritability, confusion Administer fast-acting carbohydrates if awake and able to swallow; recheck glucose in 15 minutes. Severe Hypoglycemia Critical Low Loss of consciousness, seizure, inability to swallow Administer glucagon per individual plan and obtain immediate emergency medical help. Hyperglycemia (High) Elevated Readings Thirst, frequent urination, fatigue, headache, blurred vision Check blood or urine ketones if significantly elevated, unwell, vomiting, or experiencing abdominal pain.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Managing type 1 diabetes requires strict adherence to prescribed medical regimens.

Managing Type 1 Diabetes in the School Setting | A Guide for Non-Medical Personnel in Schools

Parents and school personnel must seek immediate professional medical intervention if a child exhibits symptoms of severe hypoglycemia, such as seizures or loss of consciousness, or if high blood glucose is accompanied by persistent vomiting, abdominal pain, or elevated ketone levels. These signs may indicate the onset of diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), a serious acute complication caused by insufficient insulin that requires emergency clinical care.

Conclusion

As Saudi schools continue to adapt to the needs of students with chronic conditions, bridging the gap between clinical guidance and daily school support remains essential. By fostering open communication, ensuring staff readiness, and utilizing modern monitoring technology, families and educators can provide a safe environment where children with type 1 diabetes thrive academically and physically.

References

International Diabetes Federation. (2024). IDF Diabetes Atlas: Saudi Arabia country data.

Saudi Ministry of Health. Clinical Guidelines for the Management of Type 1 Diabetes in Pediatric Populations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or qualified health provider with any questions regarding a medical condition.