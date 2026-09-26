Benoît Trémoulinas Open to Return to Girondins de Bordeaux

Benoît Trémoulinas is ready to answer the call. Out of professional action since 2018 and currently working as a television consultant, the 40-year-old former French international defender has opened the door to a remarkable return to FC Girondins de Bordeaux.

Benoît Trémoulinas Sets Sights on Bordeaux Comeback at 40

The club is currently struggling through a turbulent lower-league reality. Trémoulinas has made it clear he would step back onto the pitch, even if it means lacing up his boots for amateur tiers or serving the club in a voluntary capacity.

Administrative Crisis and Disrupted Fixtures

The institutional future of Bordeaux remains precarious. Stakeholders are still waiting on a definitive decision regarding a potential takeover by British investment fund Park Bench.

On the sporting front, the senior squad’s path has been heavily disrupted. League fixtures were put on hold while the club eyes a possible entry into the Régional 1 championship starting October 17.

For now, competitive action is strictly limited to the Coupe de France. Bordeaux prepares for a fourth-round clash against National 1 side Angoulême without the backing of players under traditional federal contracts.

A Storied History with Les Girondins

Trémoulinas spent his formative years and the core of his professional life at Bordeaux between 1994 and 2013. His extensive career also included stints with Saint-Étienne, Sevilla, and Kyiv.

Across 220 appearances in all competitions for the club, he contributed eight goals, 35 assists, and five trophies. Most notably, he secured the 2009 championship of France, alongside earning five caps for the France national team.

Rigorous Routine and Media Booth Punditry

The veteran player has recently documented a rigorous physical preparation routine on social media. He noted a step-by-step return to physical sensations with renewed determination and pleasure.

Since hanging up his professional boots, Trémoulinas stepped into punditry roles with La Chaîne L’Équipe and DAZN. Yet, he has maintained deep emotional ties to his professional roots.

Speaking to regional outlet Ici Gironde, he confirmed his total readiness to support the institution through its current administrative crisis. Whether called upon for an off-field administrative role on a volunteer basis or asked to re-enter the pitch in Régional 1 or Régional 2, the former defender emphasized that his enduring commitment to his club of heart overrides any hesitation about amateur competition.