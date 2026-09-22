Why the CDC is excluding measles deaths in Pennsylvania as outbreak accelerates

Pennsylvania’s measles outbreak approaches 800 cases as infections accelerate across Lancaster County. Meanwhile, a political clash has erupted between Governor Josh Shapiro and federal health officials over whether the state’s first deaths in decades should be included in the official national tally.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 792 measles cases, marking a 25-case increase over a single weekend as the state remains the epicenter of the nation’s worst measles resurgence in decades, according to Reuters. Hospitalizations have climbed to 155 patients statewide, up from 150 reported just days earlier. Lancaster County continues to bear the heaviest burden in an outbreak driven largely by pockets of unvaccinated residents.

Federal Friction Over Pennsylvania’s First Measles Fatalities

As the case count swells, a profound dispute has emerged between state leaders and federal authorities regarding how mortality data is handled. State health officials initially announced two measles-associated deaths in Lancaster County—marking Pennsylvania’s first fatalities linked to the virus in 35 years. Both individuals were unvaccinated.

However, U.S. Three sources familiar with the situation confirmed that Schwartz agreed to the request without objection.

“At this time, available information does not establish whether measles caused or contributed to the deaths or whether the individuals died from other causes while infected with measles.” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, via Yahoo

The CDC subsequently added a clarifying note to its website and excluded the fatalities from its national count. Department of Health and Human Services stated that the agency requested additional details to determine whether measles directly caused or contributed to the deaths, citing conflicting information from county and state officials.

Measles Deaths Ignite Clash Between RFK Jr. and Pennsylvania Governor

The Chasm Between State Classifications and Federal Standards

The disagreement exposes a fundamental gap in how public health agencies define and track outbreak mortality. The Pennsylvania Department of Health defends its reporting, explaining that the term measles-associated means laboratory or epidemiological evidence of measles is present—such as a positive test—even if a medical certifier or coroner determines another immediate cause of death.

Photo: yahoo.com

State officials maintained that they provided all required epidemiological data to the federal agency, noting that professional staff at the CDC initially raised no concerns and expressed support for the state’s containment efforts. Critics of the federal intervention have condemned the shift.

Meanwhile, local coroners have worked to untangle conflicting medical details. In Lancaster County, the local coroner reported that one of the deceased infants suffered a ruptured spleen, noting that the trauma itself rather than the virus caused that death, according to The Epoch Times, while other cases remain under local investigation.

Two unvaccinated people die of measles in Pennsylvania outbreak, health officials say

Political Clash and Public Health Realities on the Ground

The data dispute quickly devolved into a bitter political confrontation. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro convened a press conference to criticize the federal government, arguing that federal skepticism and past statements regarding vaccines have created serious confusion for parents.

Photo: Reuters

Secretary Kennedy pushed back sharply on social media, accusing Shapiro of rushing to hold a national press conference for political advantage and challenging the governor to provide examples of alleged vaccine misinformation. The CDC’s official social media account doubled down on the administration’s stance, posting that the agency appreciates Kennedy’s efforts to clarify conflicting information.

Pennsylvania reports fourth measles-related death, first in state in 35 years

CDC excludes Pennsylvania's 2 measles deaths amid political dispute

Away from the political sparring, health care providers on the front lines confront an unfolding clinical reality. Roberta Devers, a traditional midwife practicing in Lancaster County, describes an atmosphere of growing fear among unvaccinated families. Babies are dying, Devers warned, noting that she now encounters mothers dealing with signature rashes and families watching the infection spread from person to person.

Medical specialists warn that the outbreak is testing the limits of standard clinical observation.

Clinicians are actively treating cases of congenital measles in newborns who contracted the virus in utero or during birth—a once-exceedingly rare phenomenon now surfacing because of rising vaccine hesitancy. Public health experts emphasize that the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine remains 97% effective after two doses, yet health systems are bracing for continued transmission until broader community immunity is achieved.