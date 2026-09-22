Traditional Herbal Medicine Euljatang Inhibits COVID-19 and Omicron Variants

Traditional herbal remedy Unzatosang (Euljatang), widely used for hemorrhoid treatment, has entered clinical trials for COVID-19 after demonstrating significant viral suppression of SARS-CoV-2 and its Omicron variants in preclinical animal models, according to recent pharmaceutical and public health announcements.

As health agencies worldwide continue to monitor viral evolution, researchers are evaluating whether established botanical formulations can be repurposed to inhibit viral replication safely. This investigation moves a traditional compound into rigorous modern clinical evaluation.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Repurposing Botanicals: Researchers are testing if Unzatosang, a traditional herbal medicine, can stop the COVID-19 virus from multiplying in humans.

Researchers are testing if Unzatosang, a traditional herbal medicine, can stop the COVID-19 virus from multiplying in humans. Early Animal Data: Preclinical tests showed the formula successfully reduced viral loads in animal models infected with both the original strain and Omicron variants.

Preclinical tests showed the formula successfully reduced viral loads in animal models infected with both the original strain and Omicron variants. Current Trial Phase: Human trials are now underway focusing specifically on patients experiencing mild symptoms to assess safety and therapeutic efficacy.

Preclinical Evidence and Mechanism of Action

The transition of Unzatosang from a traditional anti-inflammatory and vascular remedy to an antiviral candidate highlights a growing interest in multi-target botanical drugs. In laboratory and animal evaluations, the formulation demonstrated an ability to interfere with viral proliferation pathways. Pharmacological assessments suggest that active compounds within the botanical mixture may modulate host cellular responses, suppressing viral replication without inducing high-grade systemic toxicity.

According to standard pharmacological frameworks, identifying the exact mechanism of action requires controlled environments. Researchers are studying how specific botanical extracts interact with viral entry and replication enzymes. While laboratory results offer biological plausibility, clinical translation demands rigorous validation through human trials to confirm whether these laboratory outcomes replicate in diverse patient populations.

Clinical Trial Design and Patient Demographics

The current phase of investigation involves evaluating mild COVID-19 outpatients to monitor viral clearance rates, symptom resolution duration, and adverse event profiles. Clinical researchers utilize randomized, double-blind methodologies where neither the patient nor the clinical team knows who receives the active treatment versus a matched control. This design minimizes bias when measuring recovery times.

Trial Parameter Clinical Detail Intervention Candidate Unzatosang (Euljatang) botanical formulation Target Condition Mild SARS-CoV-2 infection (including Omicron variants) Study Focus Viral load suppression, symptom recovery, and safety profile Current Stage Early-phase clinical trials in human subjects

Patient safety monitoring remains a primary objective. Clinical investigators track liver function enzymes, renal clearance markers, and gastrointestinal tolerance. Because botanical remedies often contain complex chemical mixtures, documenting potential herb-drug interactions is critical for patients who may be taking concomitant medications for underlying health conditions.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Patients must not attempt to self-medicate or use over-the-counter hemorrhoid preparations as a treatment or prophylactic measure against COVID-19. Unzatosang formulations intended for traditional clinical indications are not validated for viral management outside of formal, monitored trial settings. Individuals with known hypersensitivities to any botanical components in the formula should strictly avoid its use. Furthermore, pregnant individuals, nursing mothers, and patients with severe hepatic or renal impairment must consult a qualified healthcare professional before taking any unregulated herbal substances. Seek immediate medical attention if you experience worsening respiratory distress, persistent chest pain, or oxygen saturation drops below normal thresholds.

Future Outlook for Repurposed Therapeutics

The progression of Unzatosang into clinical trials underscores a broader shift in infectious disease research toward evaluating multi-component therapies. If ongoing trials demonstrate statistically significant reductions in viral load and symptom duration without major safety signals, the findings could pave the way for complementary therapeutic options. Until peer-reviewed clinical data from human trials are fully published and reviewed by regulatory authorities, public health guidance prioritizes authorized vaccines and evidence-based antiviral medications.

References

World Health Organization (WHO). Therapeutics and COVID-19: Living Guideline. WHO Guidelines

National Institutes of Health (NIH). COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines. NIH Guidelines

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Emergency Use Authorization and Drug Repurposing Protocols. FDA Framework

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.