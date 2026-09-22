Monday Night Football: Rams Cruise to 28-6 Win Over Giants in Prime Time

Stafford and Adams Power Rams Past Giants in 28-6 Monday Night Football Victory

The Los Angeles Rams returned from an arduous opening trip to Australia and decisively avoided a perilous 0-2 start by dismantling the New York Giants 28-6 on Monday Night Football. Matthew Stafford threw four touchdown passes, while veteran wide receiver Davante Adams dominated the secondary with eight catches for 195 yards and two scores, anchoring a prime-time performance that quickly turned into a night of attrition for the visiting Giants.

Los Angeles leveled its record at 1-1, leaning heavily on its veteran core while welcoming back a legendary defensive presence.

The Stafford-Adams Connection Torments New York’s Secondary

They found one in the 33-year-old Adams, who put on a vintage display under the primetime lights. Adams hauled in eight of his ten targets, exploiting blown coverages and physical mismatches downfield.

Photo: nbcsportsbayarea.com

Stafford finished the evening completing 22 of 31 passes for 327 yards, four touchdowns, and a single interception. The defining strike of the first half arrived with just 11 seconds remaining in the opening quarter, when Stafford connected with Adams on a 31-yard touchdown pass to break a scoreless deadlock and hand Los Angeles a 7-0 lead.

Mounting Injuries Derail New York’s Offensive Continuity

The Giants’ evening unraveled largely due to a staggering wave of first-half injuries. Quarterback Jaxson Dart sustained a knee injury at the end of the game’s opening drive. Though he initially managed to walk off the field under his own power and remained questionable to return through halftime, medical staff officially downgraded him to out in the third quarter.

Photo: therams.com

Veteran backup Jameis Winston stepped in under center but struggled to establish rhythm against a disciplined Rams defense. Winston completed just 11 of 27 pass attempts for 111 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception, highlighting a glaring drop-off in operational quality. Compounding matters, star wide receiver Malik Nabers sustained a shoulder injury late in the first quarter when cornerback Trent McDuffie broke up a deep pass intended for him. Although Nabers managed to return to the field in the second quarter, the Giants also lost starting left tackle Andrew Thomas and outside linebacker Brian Burns to injuries late in the contest.

Defensive Sparks and Aaron Donald’s Return

Defensively, the night belonged to the home side’s structural pressure and opportunistic takeaways. Cornerback Trent McDuffie stamped his authority on the secondary by intercepting a deep ball from Winston intended for Nabers with 6:11 remaining in the first half. Though Stafford immediately handed the ball back two plays later on an interception by Giants safety Jevón Holland, New York’s offense failed to capitalize on the turnover.

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Holland provided a rare bright spot for the visitors, adding a fumble recovery to his early interception, but the Giants could not convert those defensive efforts into points. Meanwhile, the Rams defense benefited from the highly anticipated return of Aaron Donald. Coming out of a roughly two-and-a-half-year retirement at 35 years old, Donald faced steady attention from double and triple teams in the absence of Myles Garrett on injured reserve. Donald anchored the line with three tackles, including one tackle for loss, offering a stabilizing physical presence as Los Angeles evened its record.

How do you see the Giants managing their offensive output if Dart’s knee injury sidelines him for an extended stretch? Share your thoughts in the comments below.