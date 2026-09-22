Latvia Blocks EU Sanctions Deal Over Removal of Russian Businessmen

Latvia Halts EU Sanctions Renewal Over Usmanov and Fridman Delisting

Latvia has blocked a European Union compromise extending sanctions on roughly 3,000 Russia-linked individuals and entities. The resistance centers on provisions that would remove Russian-Uzbek businessman Alisher Usmanov and Russian businessman Mikhail Fridman from the restricted list. Reported by Brussels Morning, the standoff pushed negotiations to the final day before existing measures expired on September 22, 2026, threatening the entire sanctions regime.

The bloc’s strict unanimity rule demands consent from all 27 member states.

The September 22 Deadline and Procedural Gridlock

The diplomatic collision in Brussels reached a climax as ambassadors returned to negotiations under severe time constraints. The Council had granted member states an additional seven-day review period, pushing the expiration date to September 22 after a previous six-month renewal cycle elapsed. Renewing the lists normally requires continuous diplomatic consensus every six months.

The proposed compromise aimed to streamline this cumbersome process by extending asset freezes, travel bans, and economic prohibitions on nearly 3,000 entities for three full years. Latvia accepted the 36-month timeline. It drew a hard line against concessions for high-profile oligarchs. Because unanimity is mandatory, a single holdout nation possesses the procedural power to block the renewal of the entire sanctions regime.

France, Luxembourg, and Competing National Pressures

The deadlock materialized after several member states pushed aggressively for selective delistings. France joined Slovakia in seeking the removal of Alisher Usmanov, citing national security considerations. Diplomatic reporting has linked the French push to wider discussions involving Azerbaijan and French citizens detained there, though Paris has not publicly detailed those negotiations.

Photo: eutoday.net

Luxembourg pressed for the removal of Mikhail Fridman. Fridman has actively challenged EU restrictive measures through European courts and initiated a separate arbitration claim against Luxembourg reportedly worth almost $16 billion. These intersecting legal battles demonstrate how individual sanctions have become deeply entangled with international litigation, bilateral diplomacy, and competing national economic interests across the bloc.

Structural Vulnerabilities in EU Foreign Policy

This eleventh-hour showdown exposes a persistent structural vulnerability within European Union foreign policy. Requiring unanimous agreement from all 27 member states leaves the sanctions mechanism chronically exposed to leverage-seeking. Individual capitals can stall broad security measures to extract unrelated domestic concessions.