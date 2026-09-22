Lanús Secures Third Consecutive Win Over Estudiantes, Rises in Playoffs Race

Lanús secured a crucial 2-1 victory over Estudiantes at La Fortaleza, propelled by a masterclass performance from goalkeeper Nahuel Losada. The win lifts Lanús into the playoff positions and closer to international tournament qualification, extending their winning run to three matches despite heavy pressure from a traveling side fresh off Copa Libertadores heroics.

Losada’s Heroics Weather the Storm in the South

The fixture at La Fortaleza carried the heavy atmosphere of a high-stakes continental hangover. Estudiantes arrived in the southern suburbs of Buenos Aires still riding the emotional wave of their monumental Copa Libertadores quarterfinal triumph against Corinthians. Manager Eduardo “Cacique” Medina rotated his squad, yet the tactical blueprint remained intact: high-intensity pressing, aggressive verticality, and an immediate chokehold on the opposition build-up.

For the opening forty-five minutes, that strategy overwhelmed the hosts. Estudiantes penned Lanús deep in their own half, generating sustained waves of pressure that should have yielded multiple goals. Nahuel Losada put on an exhibition of shot-stopping authority, repeatedly slamming the door on visiting attackers.

First, the Lanús guardian denied Eric Meza with a sharp low stop. Moments later, he frustrated Fabricio Pérez before winning a psychological duel against Adolfo Gaich, whose venomous strike subsequently rattled the woodwork. Against the run of play, a single lapse in defensive transition allowed Gonzalo Lobos to break the deadlock for the hosts, turning a lopsided half into a surprise lead.

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Capitalizing on Chaos: Penalties and Polémicas

If the first half belonged to defensive resistance, the second half transformed into a tactical chess match dictated by transitional exploitation. Lanús didn’t need sustained possession to hurt their opponents. Early in the second stanza, veteran talisman Eduardo “Toto” Salvio doubled the lead from the penalty spot, ruthlessly punishing another isolated defensive miscue by the visiting backline.

Metric Lanús Estudiantes Goals Scored 2 1 Consequent Wins (Streak) 3 N/A (Post-Libertadores) Key Scorers Gonzalo Lobos, Toto Salvio (Pen.) González Pírez

The match was not without its flashpoints. Estudiantes found a late lifeline when defender Leandro González Pírez pulled one back near the end, setting up a frantic stoppage-time onslaught. Yet, the visitors were left lamenting a major refereeing controversy earlier in the sequence: Sasha Marcich escaped a straight red card following a bone-rattling challenge on Eric Meza, a decision that radically altered the disciplinary landscape of the pitch.

Amidst the friction, Lanús welcomed back Marcelino Moreno to the pitch after an extended layoff, injecting much-needed press-resistance and progressive carrying capacity into their midfield. While Estudiantes threw numbers forward in a desperate search for parity—squandering a golden opportunity to cement their own playoff credentials—the defensive block anchored by Losada refused to crack a second time.

The Run-In and the Bigger Picture

This result alters the arithmetic in the lower half of the playoff race. For Lanús, stringing together three successive victories validates the tactical adjustments made during the recent fixtures, proving they can absorb heavy pressure and punish opponents on the counter.

For Estudiantes, the setback is a stark reminder of the physical and mental toll of balancing domestic aspirations with continental glory. As the squad manages fatigue and squad depth, converting territorial dominance into clinical output remains the final hurdle for Medina’s side. The margins in the table are razor-thin, and dropped points in fixtures like this will sting when the regular season reaches its conclusion.

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