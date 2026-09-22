Aaron Donald’s return sparks Rams in 28-6 win over Giants

Aaron Donald made his triumphant return to the Los Angeles Rams in a 28-6 victory over the New York Giants on Monday night for their Week 2 win at SoFi Stadium.

Donald Makes Immediate Impact in Return Against the Giants

Aaron Donald’s second debut with the Los Angeles Rams delivered precisely the kind of spark head coach Sean McVay hoped for. Playing in his first game since he came out of retirement in 2024 after a decade with the Rams, Donald logged 32 snaps and finished the game with three tackles, including one big stop for loss. His most notable sequence arrived late in the second quarter in a 14-3 game, when he beat his block and knifed inside to tackle running back Najee Harris for a 3-yard loss on third-and-2 at the Los Angeles 3-yard line. The Giants settled for a field goal on the next down.

The defensive tackle managed his workload carefully after two seasons away from the gridiron, playing about two-thirds of the defensive snaps in the first half before tapering off his workload as the Rams’ lead increased. Donald missed the last two seasons after he retired in 2024 following a legendary 10-year career where he recorded 542 tackles, 111 sacks, and 24 forced fumbles, helping the Rams win Super Bowl LVI. After his first tackle, Donald told Rutledge he wanted to go get another one, and he said postgame to ESPN’s Laura Rutledge, It felt good. Felt good to get that first game under my belt in two years. And it feels good we got a win.

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“It felt good,” Donald said postgame to ESPN’s Laura Rutledge. “Felt good to get that first game under my belt in two years. And it feels good we got a win.” Aaron Donald

Pre-Game Fever and the Strategic Rotation Plan

Ahead of kickoff, during FOX NFL Sunday, insider Jay Glazer revealed the Rams’ game plan for Aaron Donald against the New York Giants, noting that Donald was not only expected to play, but he would get the start and operate on a rotation.

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“I was texting with him last night, and he’s going to start in this game tomorrow night,” Glazer said. “He’s going to play in a rotation. The last phase of him officially being back is just getting that first game under his belt.” Photo: FOX Sports Jay Glazer, FOX NFL Sunday insider

That rotational plan remained steady even as the Rams navigated a depleted defensive front. The Rams’ defense stepped up in their first game without Myles Garrett, who is on injured reserve. Myles Garrett is going to miss at least the Rams’ next four games after his knee did not respond well to his first game action of the season following Los Angeles’ 27-7 season-opening defeat to the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia. Despite Garrett’s absence, the coaching staff stayed committed to easing Donald back into rhythm rather than overworking him.

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Locker Room Energy and a Resurgent Defense

The emotional lift of Donald’s return rippled through SoFi Stadium from the moment Rams fans welcomed Donald back with a deafening ovation when he took the field pregame, and he treated them with a full sprint into his teammates’ arms. Donald’s wife and children blew kisses toward No. 99 during his entrance in his first game back in more than two years, with Donald noting that they called him at least 20 times that morning just ready to see daddy play football. Quarterback Matthew Stafford acknowledged how much the moment captured the entire locker room’s attention.

Rams beat Giants in Aaron Donald's return on Monday Night Football 👏 | GameDay Final

“How about that entrance?” Rams QB Matthew Stafford said postgame to ESPN’s Lisa Salters. “He came in, ran in, and I was jacked up, everybody was jacked up. It was a cool thing to see.” Photo: Yahoo Sports Cheyenne East Defeats Cheyenne South for Third Straight Win Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams QB

That collective energy translated into a suffocating defensive performance. The Rams eventually put the Giants, who lost QB Jaxson Dart to injury after he looked great following their Week 1 win over the Cowboys, away in the fourth quarter. The defense held the Giants to 182 yards of offense and harassed backup QB Jameis Winston into an interception and an 11-for-27 passing night. Sean McVay pointed directly to the psychological impact of having their defensive anchor back on the field.

“I didn’t think it was by coincidence that the energy we played with [was higher],” McVay said. “… You get an opportunity to, ‘Hey, just watch what I do, follow my freakin’ lead,’ and that’s what this guy does. I love him.” Sean McVay, Rams head coach