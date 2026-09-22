Naples Police Chief Denied Leave Ahead of America’s Cup Event

As the gleaming hulls of the world’s most advanced racing yachts gather in the Gulf of Naples for the Louis Vuitton Cup preliminary regattas, the city’s top municipal traffic cop finds himself caught between a well-earned retirement and the unyielding demands of international spectacle. Ciro Esposito, the commander of Naples’ Polizia Municipale, planned to spend late September unwinding on vacation. Instead, he’s back on active duty.

The administrative standoff highlights the logistical friction of hosting a high-profile global sporting event in a notoriously complex southern Italian metropolis. With tens of thousands of visitors descending upon the Lungomare Caracciolo for the America’s Cup prelude, Mayor Gaetano Manfredi invoked overriding public interest to keep his veteran police chief on the front lines, trading scheduled leisure for high-stakes urban crowd control.

The Vacation Notice That Triggered a Municipal Crisis

The operational tension erupted just as Naples prepared to welcome the Louis Vuitton Cup preliminary regattas, scheduled from September 24 to 27, 2026. Ciro Esposito, who has served in the Naples municipal police force for 39 years and led it as commander for the past 13, submitted a formal notice to take leave from September 23 to 29. At nearly 67 years old, Esposito is set to retire in January 2027 due to mandatory age limits, making the liquidation of accumulated leave a standard bureaucratic necessity before his departure.

According to administrative filings reviewed by Fanpage.it, Esposito’s notification addressed to Mayor Gaetano Manfredi, Security Councillor Antonio De Iesu, Chief of Staff Mariagrazia Falciatore, and Director General Pasquale Granata outlined plans to hand over command temporarily. Colonel Antonio Vecchione was designated to assume all leadership responsibilities for the local police service and area command during the chief’s absence.

The timing caught many by surprise. Only weeks prior, Esposito had assured municipal stakeholders in public briefings that he was intentionally holding back several working days precisely to coordinate security services for the massive maritime exhibition. Submitting a leave request for the exact week of the city’s biggest international sporting showcase triggered immediate boardroom anxiety at Palazzo San Giacomo.

Mayor Manfredi Invokes Force Majeure for Global Event

The municipal administration moved swiftly to resolve the leadership vacuum ahead of the opening gun. Following public reporting of the leave filing, the City of Naples issued a formal statement clarifying that utilizing accumulated leave days is a legally mandated procedure that must be completed before an employee’s retirement. City hall confirmed that Esposito had mapped out his residual leave schedule in prior coordination with administrators.

Photo: fanpage.it

However, the sheer gravity of hosting a premier sporting competition shifted municipal priorities. As the administration noted, “In view of the international relevance of the event, the mayor explicitly requested direct oversight from the commander to guarantee the perfect execution of the manifestations,” according to Fanpage.it.

Operating under the principle of ubi maior, the city administration invoked force majeure. The administrative rationale was simple: the prestige and logistical demands of an international sailing regatta involving elite global syndicates require the unbroken presence of a 39-year veteran at the operational helm. Esposito’s unused vacation days are not lost; they will simply be rescheduled during the remaining three months before his official departure at the turn of the year.

Balancing Public Transit Strain and Security Realities

The commander’s return to active duty underscores a broader logistical puzzle facing Naples as it accommodates the influx of international sailing fans. While the city has mobilized municipal transport systems—keeping metro lines and funiculars running until 2:00 AM across the four-day event window—coordination on the ground remains an uphill battle. Transport unions notably declined to sign off on additional dedicated shuttle bus services, placing an even heavier burden on street-level traffic management and the municipal police force.

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Esposito’s intimate, decades-long institutional knowledge of Neapolitan traffic bottlenecks and municipal bureaucracy makes his presence an indispensable asset for Mayor Manfredi’s administration.

The sailing world may have its eyes fixed on the foiling monohulls tearing across the Gulf of Naples, but the real race is happening on the asphalt. Thanks to a mayoral intervention, the veteran commander will steer his officers through the storm before finally dropping anchor in retirement.