Klaus Behrendt Steps Down as ‘Tatort’ Kommissar After 30 Years

For three decades, Max Ballauf and his partner Freddy Schenk have anchored the Cologne branch of ARD’s Sunday evening police procedural, which has aired weekly since 1970. While Behrendt’s departure marks the end of an era for German television, his co-star Dietmar Bär is set to continue his tenure as Schenk, ensuring the Cologne precinct survives the transition.

The Bottom Line

The Exit: Klaus J. Behrendt is leaving Tatort after 30 years and 100 recorded episodes as Hauptkommissar Max Ballauf.

Klaus J. Behrendt is leaving Tatort after 30 years and 100 recorded episodes as Hauptkommissar Max Ballauf. The Timeline: His milestone 100th episode will be filmed before the end of the year and scheduled for broadcast in the fall of 2027 by WDR.

His milestone 100th episode will be filmed before the end of the year and scheduled for broadcast in the fall of 2027 by WDR. The Franchise Future: Dietmar Bär, who plays partner Freddy Schenk, will remain with the series alongside the core Cologne team.

Reaching the 100-Episode Milestone

Behrendt’s exit is anchored by a personal benchmark set years ago. Before undertaking his initial training as an actor, Behrendt completed an apprenticeship as a mining mechanic. When he and Dietmar Bär first stepped into their roles as Cologne investigators in 1997, Behrendt had already completed eight cases as a candidate in the Düsseldorf branch of the franchise.

Photo: zeit.de

“My goal was always 100 episodes,” Behrendt stated via WDR, emphasizing that the decision to walk away upon reaching his 30-year service anniversary was weighed carefully over a long period. He noted that the character of Ballauf has accompanied him through nearly half of his life. Speaking on his immediate future, Behrendt added that he looks forward to dedicating more time to himself and his family, though he explicitly clarified that this does not mean he is permanently retiring from acting in front of the camera.

Continuity in Cologne as Bär Stays Onboard

WDR Intendant Katrin Vernau acknowledged the impending loss of Ballauf while expressing relief that the production ecosystem will retain its structural anchor.

Photo: rp-online.de

Cast Member Role Tenure Start Status After 2027 Klaus J. Behrendt Hauptkommissar Max Ballauf 1997 (Following Düsseldorf appearances) Departing after 100th episode (Fall 2027) Dietmar Bär Freddy Schenk 1997 Continuing with the Cologne team

Bär affirmed his commitment to the franchise, declaring that he and the rest of the Cologne ensemble still possess the creative drive to push forward.

As the broadcast date for the historic 100th episode approaches in autumn 2027, the German television landscape prepares to bid farewell to one of its most durable pairings. What are your thoughts on how the Cologne team should handle Ballauf’s departure, and can the series maintain its cultural grip without its original co-lead? Let us know in the comments below.