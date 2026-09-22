Steam Beta Adds Pyrowave Codec for Low-Latency Remote Play Streaming

Valve has officially integrated an experimental video codec named Pyrowave into the latest Steam Client beta, targeting high-bandwidth, ultra-low-latency game streaming. Developed by frequent Valve collaborator Hans-Kristian Arntzen, the codec demands up to ten times the bandwidth of traditional options like H.264, H.265 (HEVC), and AV1, requiring a direct gigabit ethernet local network to operate effectively.

The Bottom Line

Bandwidth Demand: Pyrowave consumes 5 to 10 times more bandwidth than standard codecs like H.264, HEVC, and AV1, making it strictly viable for gigabit local area networks.

Pyrowave consumes 5 to 10 times more bandwidth than standard codecs like H.264, HEVC, and AV1, making it strictly viable for gigabit local area networks. Hardware Acceleration: The codec relies heavily on GPU encoding and decoding to minimize end-to-end latency, supporting YUV 4:4:4 color precision and automatic HDR activation.

The codec relies heavily on GPU encoding and decoding to minimize end-to-end latency, supporting YUV 4:4:4 color precision and automatic HDR activation. Availability: Currently accessible in the Steam Client beta on Windows and macOS, with Linux support via the experimental SteamRT3 client and mobile application deployment slated for the near future.

Unpacking the Engineering Behind Pyrowave

According to coverage from Digital Foundry, Pyrowave departs sharply from standard streaming codecs. Instead of relying on motion prediction to compress video streams, the codec processes each frame independently while eschewing conventional entropy coding and discrete cosine transforms (DCT).

As detailed by GamingOnLinux, the system is designed exclusively for flat-screen streaming via Remote Play rather than VR-related applications or the Steam Link mobile app at this immediate launch phase. Valve developer Sam Lantinga confirmed that mobile integration will follow shortly. Testing on local networks reveals impressive metrics; for instance, streaming demanding titles at 1080p60 yields roughly 10ms of total latency at a bitrate of approximately 190MB/s, scaling up to 15ms at 120fps with a 380MB/s bitrate.

Comparative Metrics of Steam Remote Play Codecs

Codec Bandwidth Usage Primary Strengths Ideal Network Environment H.264 / HEVC / AV1 Standard (Low to Moderate) High compression efficiency, compatible with constrained internet and local connections Standard Wi-Fi or multi-hop home networks Pyrowave High (Up to 10x standard codecs; 100–500 Mbit/s) Ultra-low latency, full YUV 4:4:4 color precision, automatic HDR support Direct Gigabit Ethernet local area network

Implementation and User Configuration

For users eager to test the update, enrollment is handled directly through the Steam Client beta settings across supported operating systems. Linux enthusiasts must specifically enable the experimental SteamRT3 Steam Client via system settings, while Windows and macOS users can toggle the feature within the Advanced Client options section of Remote Play settings.

Photo: gamingonlinux.com

Valve has built-in flexibility for network fine-tuning. While automatic bitrate adjustment targets optimal visual quality based on frame rate, users can manually override these parameters by disabling automatic bitrate and setting a fixed threshold between 100 Mbit/s and 500 Mbit/s. By incorporating performance graphs directly into the Remote Play settings interface, users can audit individual encode, network, decode, and display latencies in real time.

How does your current local network setup handle high-bitrate streaming? Are you noticing a tangible drop in input lag with Pyrowave enabled, or are you sticking to AV1 for your remote sessions? Sound off in the comments below.