Elliot Anderson Handballs Escape Penalty Verdict Given by Former Officials Following Manchester City vs Sunderland Clash

Following a chaotic 5-3 Premier League victory for Manchester City against Sunderland at the Etihad Stadium, former elite referees Graham Barber and Keith Hackett have delivered their verdicts on Elliot Anderson’s controversial first-half handball incident, which ultimately allowed Antoine Semenyo’s crucial goal to stand.

Decoding the 43rd-Minute Etihad Controversy

The fixture’s major flashpoint arrived just before halftime with the score locked at 2-2. Manchester City manufactured a set-piece opportunity that traveled deep into a crowded penalty area, where £116 million summer signing Elliot Anderson appeared to contact the ball with his arm while contesting possession with Sunderland’s Enzo Le Fée. The ball broke cleanly to Antoine Semenyo, who ruthlessly finished past the Sunderland defense to restore City’s advantage.

However, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) cleared the sequence, ruling that Anderson’s movement was accidental rather than deliberate. That crucial non-intervention proved decisive in a match that eventually finished 5-3 to Enzo Maresca’s side, keeping their 100% start to the campaign intact while extending their lead at the top of the table over Arsenal, who stumbled against Brighton.

Expert Analysis From Former PGMOL Authorities

The incident ignited fierce debate across the footballing landscape, drawing public assessments from former Premier League referee Graham Barber and former PGMOL general manager Keith Hackett. Barber, who officiated in the top flight from 1996 to 2004, admitted to GiveMeSport that the decision remained strictly subjective.

Barber noted: “I think it’s a different incident because there were hands flying around all over the place. To be honest, the ball traveled down the arm of the Sunderland player prior to Anderson shifting his hand across in a way that suggested a deliberate play. Was it an obvious one? I think one week it could be given, another week it couldn’t.”

Photo: soccerforall24.com

Barber added that he wouldn’t have been surprised if VAR had intervened, but concluded that the on-field decision ultimately stood up to scrutiny. Meanwhile, former PGMOL chief Keith Hackett supported the match officials’ interpretation, backing the view that the contact lacked deliberate intent. Under current guidelines, accidental contact alone does not automatically constitute an offense unless a player makes their body unnaturally bigger.

Match Statistics: Manchester City vs Sunderland (September 20, 2026) Metric Manchester City Sunderland Final Score 5 3 Goals Scored By Antoine Semenyo (2), Erling Haaland, Rayan Cherki, Enzo Fernandez Brian Brobbey (3) Key Incident Elliot Anderson handball cleared by VAR Penalty appeals waved away Table Impact Maintains 100% record, 3 points clear Competitive return to top-flight form

The Ongoing Debate Over Modern Handball Regulations

Frustration among Sunderland supporters stemmed not just from the sequence itself, but from ongoing inconsistencies in how referees judge arm positions and deflection physics. Barber expressed sympathy for the confusion, noting his desire to see elements of intentionality formally re-evaluated in modern rulebooks to eliminate fan alienation.

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“I think there are really clear occasions when it is deliberate, but I think sometimes the removal of that has made it very, very difficult to determine whether it’s handball or not,” Barber explained to GiveMeSport. Even sections of the Manchester City fanbase conceded that luck favored their side during the eight-goal thriller, highlighting a broader sentiment that rule transparency remains an urgent priority for football lawmakers.

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