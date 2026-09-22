Loïk Le Priol on Trial in Paris for the Murder of Federico Martin Aramburu

Loïk Le Priol Alters Defense Strategy at Paris Assize Court Ahead of Verdict

On September 21, 2026, during his interrogation at the Paris assize court, Loïk Le Priol adjusted his defense strategy regarding the March 19, 2022, killing of former Argentine rugby international Federico Martin Aramburu on boulevard Saint-Germain in Paris. Facing a rigorous psychiatric evaluation and severe scrutiny, Le Priol navigated a critical seven-hour hearing just five days before the verdict.

Deconstructing the Psychiatric Fallout

The pivot in Le Priol’s defense follows damaging testimony delivered on September 17, 2026, by psychiatrist Isabelle Teillet. According to court accounts, Teillet’s expert evaluation dismantled the core pillar of the defense: the asserted reality of a post-traumatic stress syndrome intended to prove diminished responsibility when four shots—two of them fatal—were fired at Federico Martin Aramburu.

Rather than establishing mitigating psychological factors, the evaluation painted a stark picture of the defendant’s profile. Teillet highlighted a “culture of permanent excuse,” persistent “victimization,” pronounced “psychotic traits,” and, crucially, an “established criminological dangerousness.” Recognizing how severely this report weakened his standing before the court and the jury, Le Priol adopted a calculated approach when he took the stand on Monday, September 21.

Navigating the Seven-Hour Interrogation

Observers in the courtroom noted that Le Priol had listened intently to the psychiatric testimony days prior, taking extensive notes. Armed with this information, he spent seven hours on the stand attempting a delicate recalibration.

Key Trial Milestones & Procedural Timeline Date Event / Proceeding Significance March 19, 2022 Incident on Boulevard Saint-Germain Federico Martin Aramburu shot and killed in central Paris. September 17, 2026 Psychiatric Testimony by Isabelle Teillet Challenged post-traumatic stress claims and cited “criminological dangerousness.” September 21, 2026 Loïk Le Priol Interrogation Defendant shifts defense strategy and adjusts admissions before the Paris assize court.

Le Priol’s volte-face on the stand represents a last-ditch effort to salvage a coherent narrative before the jury begins deliberations.

The Road to the Verdict

With the assize court moving rapidly toward its final decision, the stakes remain exceptionally high. The dismantling of the diminished responsibility defense leaves very few legal avenues for the defense team, led by Xavier Nogueras and Pierre-Henri Baert. As the trial enters its final phase, the court must weigh the defendant’s revised statements against the extensive forensic and psychiatric record established during the hearings.