Shaul Guerrero Suffers Serious Injury, Spends 14 Hours in ER After Dislocating Hip

Shaul Guerrero, the eldest daughter of late WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero and Vickie Guerrero, spent 14 hours in an emergency room after dislocating her hip during a performance. Her husband, TNA commentator Matthew Rehwoldt, shared the update online.

The Anatomy of a Freak Injury on Stage

Crucially, Rehwoldt noted that she was executing a sequence she had performed roughly a thousand times before. But the physical toll proved severe, culminating in agonizing pain and a grueling hospital visit.

Medical staff required two separate attempts to successfully reduce the joint and get the hip back into its proper anatomical socket.

A Storied Wrestling Lineage and Career Transition

Shaul Guerrero carved out her own path in the squared circle under the ring name Raquel Diaz. Between 2010 and 2014, she developed her craft within WWE’s developmental ecosystem, featuring prominently in Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) and NXT. During her developmental tenure, she captured both the Queen of FCW crown and the FCW Divas Championship.

Career Milestones & Timeline Milestone / Event Details Timeline WWE Developmental Debut Signed and began working in FCW/NXT as Raquel Diaz 2010 Championship Success Held the Queen of FCW and FCW Divas Championships 2010–2014 In-Ring Retirement Competed at a GCW event before officially stepping away December 2020 – February 2021 Current Emergency Room Visit Treated for a severe hip dislocation during a performance September 2026

Carrying the legendary Guerrero surname placed unique pressures on her shoulders throughout her active wrestling career. After stepping away from the ring, she successfully reinvented her artistic output on the burlesque scene. Her sister, Sherilyn Guerrero, continues to keep the family tradition alive by training in the sport.

The Road to Recovery

Rehwoldt publicly praised his wife’s resilience throughout the ordeal, referring to her as an absolute legend in the wake of the accident.

Photo: wrestlezone.com

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