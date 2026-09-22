ABB Launches E-Device for Tablet and PC Robot Control

ABB Robotics has introduced the E-Device, a compact safety interface enabling operators to control, program, and monitor OmniCore-controlled robots and cobots using their own tablets or PCs. The hardware integrates essential safety controls compliant with ISO 10218:2025 across mobile end-points.

Bridging the OmniCore Divide

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Traditional robot cells rely heavily on dedicated, proprietary teach pendants tied to singular controllers. ABB is attempting to break this operational silo with the E-Device, a modular safety interface that bridges standard enterprise hardware—such as commercial tablets and PCs—with the company’s OmniCore controller ecosystem.

By leveraging the established OmniCore User Interface (UI), the system delivers a uniform software environment regardless of whether an engineer is interfacing via a ruggedized industrial tablet or a standard desktop workstation. This software parity directly impacts engineering velocity. Teams can spin up simulations inside RobotStudio, ABB’s offline programming suite, or draft custom layout logic using AppStudio, a no-code environment tailored for application-specific UI generation.

The code written and tested in a virtual office environment transitions seamlessly to the physical cell. An operator simply plugs or connects the mobile end-point via the E-Device interface, eliminating the redundant translation steps that usually plague cross-platform industrial deployments. It is a pragmatic design choice that reduces the cognitive load on floor engineers who no longer need to context-switch between proprietary operating systems.

Safety Architecture Under ISO 10218:2025

Industrial machinery cannot rely on consumer-grade touchscreens for emergency interventions. ABB addresses this architectural vulnerability by decoupling the graphical interface from the physical safety chain.

The E-Device houses the mandatory physical safety controls required for manual robot interaction independently of the connected tablet or PC. This includes an integrated emergency stop (E-stop) push-button and a mandatory three-position enabling switch. Crucially, the hardware is engineered to comply with the stringent requirements of the updated ISO 10218:2025 safety standard for industrial robots, alongside carrying both CE and UL certifications.

When an operator connects a personal device, that device handles process visualization and parameter monitoring over the network stack, while the hardwired safety loops remain anchored directly within the E-Device’s physical architecture. If the host tablet loses Wi-Fi connectivity or encounters an OS-level kernel panic, the hardware-level safety interrupts remain entirely uncompromised.

Fleet Scalability and Field Diagnostics

Industrial fleets are rarely homogenous. Facilities frequently mix legacy cells with high-dexterity collaborative robots. According to ABB Robotics President Marc Segura, making robots more accessible and user-friendly is a central component of the company’s push toward Autonomous Mobile Robotics and advanced industrial automation. Customers require solutions that deploy rapidly and scale without demanding extensive retraining cycles.

The E-Device directly supports this strategy through mobile flexibility. Because the interface is agnostic to the host screen—provided it runs the compatible UI stack—a single technician can roam across a floor of diverse OmniCore-driven arms, hot-swapping control context from a palletizing cobot to an arc-welding articulated robot in seconds.

Furthermore, opening the interface up to modern mobile operating systems unlocks native peripheral utility. Technicians can pull down technical documentation and service manuals directly via connected web resources, or utilize built-in tablet cameras to capture diagnostic images. These troubleshooting logs map straight back into the robot’s local backup directories, streamlining maintenance ticket generation and reducing mean-time-to-repair metrics across complex manufacturing lines.