Ancient Chinese Skeleton Reveals Proof of Brutal Nose Amputation for Cattle Theft

A medieval Chinese skeleton unearthed in Henan province provides the first concrete archaeological evidence of nasal amputation, a brutal legal punishment historically prescribed for cattle thieves. Excavated at the Sanzhiyuan cemetery near Sanmenxia, the remains of a 40-to-45-year-old woman dating between 1298 and 1404 AD show clear skeletal remodeling from a surgical facial mutilation that she survived.

Forensic Analysis Uncovers centuries-Old Legal Code in Bone

For generations, legal texts and oracle bone inscriptions from dynasties spanning back to the Bronze Age documented nasal amputation as a standard component of ancient Chinese penal codes. Yet, despite extensive paperwork in historical archives, physical proof remained missing until now. A study published in the Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports details the gruesome reality of this historical sentencing.

The research team was led by Yawei Zhou of Zhengzhou University alongside colleagues from the Sanmenxia Institute of Archaeology and Texas A&M University. When analyzing the skeletal remains, the researchers approached the skull less like a standard bioarchaeological find and more like a modern forensic case file. They methodically ruled out alternative explanations for the severe cranial deformity, including disease, congenital birth defects, and random accidents.

Diseases such as leprosy or advanced syphilis can destroy the nasal skeleton. However, those pathological conditions typically leave extensive, systemic damage across the palate, skull surfaces, and long bones. The woman’s skeleton showed no such widespread infection. Her only other physical markers were typical wear patterns of middle age, including mild inflammation in the leg bones and a few dental cavities.

Accidental trauma was similarly dismissed. A fall or blunt force blow capable of shattering the nasal region would usually fracture adjacent facial structures like the upper jaw and cheekbones, often dislodging front teeth. The skull exhibited none of this collateral damage. Instead, the bone loss was remarkably clean, contained, and surgical.

The Physical Metrics of a Yuan-Ming Transition Sentence

The specific structural alterations left behind in the skull tell a precise story of healing. The piriform aperture—the nasal opening in the skull—measured 34.35 millimeters across, compared to an average of roughly 25.39 millimeters among other women buried in the same Sanzhiyuan cemetery. This meant her nasal opening was nearly 35 percent wider than normal.

Furthermore, the nasal bones themselves had been severed roughly halfway down their length. The cut edges were smoothly healed over, showing the biological remodeling that only a living body can produce over weeks or months of recovery. Inside the cavity, the inferior turbinate—a small, curled bone lining the nasal passage—was gone, with its broken remnants also completely healed.

The timeline of the burial aligns with the turbulent transition from the Yuan to the Ming dynasty. Historical texts from the era codified harsh penalties for property crimes. According to historical records like the History of Yuan, thieves faced escalating punishments depending on the value and type of stolen livestock. While general bandits often faced execution, individuals who stole oxen or horses suffered physical mutilation via nasal amputation.

Adding to the unusual nature of the deposition, the woman was laid face-down in the ground, differing from the standard burial orientation observed among almost everyone else interred around her in the cemetery.

Understanding the Five Punishments

Nasal amputation belonged to an ancient tier of penal consequences known as the Five Punishments. Traced as early as the Xia dynasty spanning roughly 2070 to 1600 BC, this severe penal system also incorporated execution by decapitation, physical castration, limb amputation, and mandatory facial tattooing.

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By the time the Sanzhiyuan woman lived through the Yuan and Ming periods, the specific application of nasal amputation had narrowed into a targeted deterrent against livestock theft. Lesser thefts of sheep or pigs incurred progressive facial tattooing—starting on the neck for a first offense, moving to the forehead for a second, and escalating further for repeat violations. Heavier agricultural theft, however, demanded the permanent, visible disfigurement found permanently etched into this medieval skull.