Venezuelan Bank Foreign Currency Deposits Decline for Second Consecutive Month

In August 2026, foreign currency deposits in Venezuelan banks declined by 10.44% to reach 2.06 trillion bolivars, dropping from 46.9% of total deposits in July to 39.9%. According to data from Aristimuño Herrera & Associates, foreign currency balances contracted by 15.9% month-over-month to 2,588.05 million dollars, driven by tightening retail access to foreign exchange and rising local currency liquidity.

The Bottom Line The Contraction: Foreign currency deposits fell for the second month, declining 15.9% to 2,588.05 million dollars in August.

Foreign currency deposits fell for the second month, declining 15.9% to 2,588.05 million dollars in August. Liquidity Shift: Freely convertible accounts dropped sharply as bolivar liquidity expanded, shifting total deposit composition.

Freely convertible accounts dropped sharply as bolivar liquidity expanded, shifting total deposit composition. YTD Performance: Despite the recent monthly pullbacks, these accounts still reflect a 59.46% real expansion across the first eight months of 2026.

Decoding the August Contraction in Venezuelan Foreign Exchange Deposits

After peaking in June when foreign currency deposits accounted for 52.19% of total bank captures, momentum reversed sharply. Here is the math: foreign currency holdings dropped by -10.44% in bolivar terms during August, settling at 2.06 trillion bolivars, down from nearly 47% market share just a month prior.

Expressed in U.S. dollars, these balances contracted to 2,588.05 million dollars. But the balance sheet tells a different story regarding the broader yearly trajectory. Even with consecutive monthly declines since June—representing an accumulated drop of -21.67%—these foreign currency deposits maintain a real growth rate of 59.46% over the first eight months of 2026, according to the Aristimuño Herrera & Associates banking report.

Metric June 2026 Peak August 2026 Close Period Change Total FX Deposits (USD) 2,588.05 million dollars -21.67% (Accumulated) Freely Convertible Accounts (USD) 2,081.67 million dollars -30.14% (Accumulated) Custody Accounts / Convenio 20 (USD) 506.38 million dollars -1.19% (Accumulated)

Freely Convertible Accounts Lead the Downward Trend

The primary driver of the August contraction sits within the Freely Convertible accounts. These instruments usually dictate market transaccionalidad, representing over 80% of all foreign currency deposits across domestic financial institutions.

By the end of August, the saldo in these accounts dropped to an equivalent of 2,081.67 million dollars. This marks a steep -30.14% accumulated decline since June, when these accounts held 45.85% of total bank captures. By August, that market share eroded to 32.10%.

Retail clients bore the brunt of this slowdown. The reduction stems directly from tighter access to foreign exchange acquisition channels within retail banking. At the same time, bolivar liquidity expanded continuously, driving economic agents back toward local currency holdings for immediate liquidity needs.

Institutional Stability in Exclusive Custody Accounts

While retail accounts experienced severe outflows, institutional and corporate-adjacent instruments held their ground. Accounts designated for exclusive custody, commonly known as Convenio 20 accounts, demonstrated notable resilience through the summer volatility.

These specialized accounts closed August at an equivalent of 506.38 million dollars. Unlike the volatile freely convertible segment, Convenio 20 balances posted an almost flat trajectory over the preceding two months, recording a minimal contraction of just -1.19% since June. This stability highlights a divergence between retail consumer access constraints and the preservation of larger corporate or restricted custody holdings within the banking architecture.

Macroeconomic Realities and Market Outlook