Black Tesla employees accuse company of fostering racial discrimination in major trial

Tesla faces a landmark bench trial in Alameda County Superior Court in Oakland, California, over allegations that its flagship Fremont factory subjected thousands of Black workers to racial slurs, segregation, and unequal pay. Brought by the state of California, the lawsuit covers more than 6,000 workers and carries no cap on damages according to Electrek. Judge Peter Borkon is presiding over the bench trial, which has no jury and is scheduled to run through October 30.

California Trial Begins Over Systemic Racial Discrimination Allegations at Tesla

The legal action stems from a complaint filed in February 2022 by the state under California’s Fair Employment and Housing Act. During opening statements on Monday, Brett Watson, a lawyer for the California Civil Rights Department, presented photographs of the Fremont facility showing the N-word scratched onto a metal surface and written in black marker on a wall. State lawyers reported that workers heard racial slurs as often as 50 to 100 times daily and referred to the factory using derogatory terms such as a “slaveship,” the plantation, and The Elon Slave Labor Association.

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Wage Disparities, Staffing Ratios, and Witness Testimony

According to an analysis by the state of California, Black workers at the Fremont plant earned about $1,533 a month less than white workers between June 2018 and June 2024. The complaint alleges that Black employees were funneled into the hardest and lowest-paid jobs, disciplined more harshly, terminated more frequently, and passed over for promotions compared to their white counterparts. Furthermore, the state highlighted that Tesla maintained a staffing ratio of roughly one human resources representative for every 604 to 740 employees.

Witnesses testified to systemic issues during the proceedings. A former employee who worked at Tesla from 2021 to 2024 stated he was repeatedly bullied for being Black, and alleged that after one incident where he was called a racial slur, management issued him a write-up instead of penalizing the instigator. A former senior security manager of six years testified that he regularly witnessed Black employees treated differently than other workers, and alleged that CEO Elon Musk once intervened when white employees were caught drinking alcohol on site, directing management to override company policy and prevent their termination.

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Tesla’s Defense and Prior Legal Battles

Defending the company, lead Tesla lawyer Tyree Jones argued during his opening statements that the company’s Fremont facility features a majority-minority workforce and provides major employment opportunities in the automotive industry. In addressing workplace language, Jones used the N-word repeatedly, asserting that the term was not used as a racial slur but rather reflected how many Black individuals greet each other. Tesla has consistently denied the discrimination claims in court filings, stating that it does not tolerate discrimination and fires workers who engage in misconduct. However, the state lawsuit alleges that some fired offenders were subsequently rehired through contract work.

Photo: electrek.co

Photo: independent.co.uk

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The current proceeding is the first lawsuit brought against Tesla by a government agency on behalf of numerous workers to reach a full trial. Legal experts note that because the state is prosecuting the case, it is not bound by internal employee arbitration agreements or prior class decertification rulings. Tesla has faced a history of racism claims out of Fremont dating back to at least 2017, including a notable suit filed by former elevator operator Owen Diaz, who ultimately settled after multiple jury verdicts, as well as a 2023 federal lawsuit filed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission regarding systematic harassment and retaliation.