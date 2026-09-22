BLACKPINK’s LISA teams up with PlayStation for limited-edition DualSense controller &

Thai pop culture icon Lisa has partnered with PlayStation for a limited-edition Chroma Pearl DualSense wireless controller and lifestyle merchandise collection. The global release arrives on October 30, with pre-orders opening on October 2, offering fans personalized designs that incorporate her signature facial features and branding.

Global pop culture figure Lisa is expanding her creative footprint beyond music and fashion through an official collaboration with PlayStation. Known for her dynamic stage presence and roots stretching from Thailand to Korea, the artist has worked directly with the gaming giant to design a custom hardware and merchandise line that reflects her personal aesthetic.

The DualSense Lisa Limited Edition Controller Design

At the center of the hardware collaboration is a custom-styled peripheral featuring distinct personal touches chosen by the artist. The DualSense wireless controller – Lisa Limited Edition is built around a Chroma Pearl colorway, which serves as her personal favorite. Rather than a standard color variant, the peripheral incorporates specific iconography directly tied to her visual identity.

Her signature bangs and eyes take center stage directly across the controller’s touch pad. Surrounding these features are her trademark stars and bold LL lettering distributed across the chassis. PlayStation worked closely together from the start of the project to ensure these personal motifs were woven seamlessly into the hardware design.

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“Gaming is something I do whenever I have time to relax, so getting to create this collection with PlayStation was very exciting. I had a lot of fun adding in little details that I knew my fans would notice, and I wanted the fans to have something they can connect with.” Lisa, recording artist and collaborator

Pricing, Global Availability, and Pre-Order Timelines

The limited-edition controller will see a global release in highly limited quantities beginning on October 30. Collectors and fans can secure the hardware through participating retailers worldwide or directly through PlayStation channels.

Region / Currency Retail Price US Dollars $84.99 USD Japanese Yen ¥12,480 (including tax) Euros €84.99 British Pounds £74.99

Pre-orders for the controller open globally on October 2 at 10:00 AM local time while supplies last. In the United States, buyers can place orders direct from PlayStation through direct.playstation.com starting at 10:00 AM ET. European fans residing in the U.K., France, Germany, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg can access pre-orders through regional PlayStation hardware web stores.

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Lifestyle Merchandise and Upcoming Musical Releases

The U.S. collection spans two unique assortments featuring hats, apparel, tote bags, keychains, stickers, and a dedicated DualSense controller carrying case.

Photo: Press Start Australia

The merchandise rollout is split across multiple dates and storefronts. Select items become available for U.S. pre-order directly from PlayStation starting October 2 ahead of an October 30 launch. Additional merchandise arrives on Lisa’s official Amazon store and within the Amazon Music app on October 23.

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The late-October hardware and merch drops coincide with another major milestone for the artist: the release of her new EP, titled Press Play, scheduled for October 23. This dual arrival of music and gaming lifestyle products builds on a partnership that began last year during PlayStation’s global PS5 campaign, cementing a deeper intersection between her music career and interactive entertainment.