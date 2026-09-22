Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, marked the 29th anniversary of her death on August 31, 2026, by lowering flags to half-mast at Althorp House and captioning his tribute 31 August. My least favourite day . The somber commemoration arrives ahead of his upcoming memoir, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister.

Nearly three decades after a harrowing car crash in Paris claimed the life of the beloved royal at age 36, her childhood home and final resting place remains a focal point for public mourning and family remembrance. On August 31, 2026, visitors and passers-by at the Northamptonshire estate encountered a stark reminder of the security surrounding the property, where a newly photographed wall sign warned of 24-hour security.

Security Measures and Privacy at Althorp House

As the custodian of the sprawling 550-acre Northamptonshire estate, Charles Spencer treats the protection of the poignant site with extreme seriousness. The property closes its doors to the public each year on August 31, poignantly marking the exact date of the princess passing. While members of the public can pay their respects at a dedicated mainland temple, access to the Oval Lake—where Diana was laid to rest—remains strictly prohibited to the general public.

To ensure total privacy and keep intruders away after the coffin was transported to the island, the Earl made the decisive move to remove the bridge leading to it. Family members visiting the sacred spot now rely on a boat to cross the water.

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Family Tributes and Annual Traditions

The anniversary also drew quiet reflections from Diana’s sons. Earlier in the year, Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan, and their two children made an emotional visit to Althorp to lay flowers at the private island resting place. Harry has previously shared that his family honors his mother through simple, cherished routines, noting that they make a lemon drizzle cake together annually because traditions are really, really important.

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In a 2023 interview, Harry reflected on the intense physical harassment his mother faced from the media while raising two boys as a single parent, admitting that it took years to fully comprehend the immense pressure she endured. Meanwhile, Prince William marked Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom by sharing a childhood photograph accompanied by a message stating that he was remembering his mother today and every day, while asking the public to think of others remembering someone they love today.

An Intimate Perspective in Swan Song: Diana, My Sister

The anniversary precedes the publication of Charles Spencer’s new book, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, which hits shelves in September. The 334-page work marks the first time the Earl has spoken openly and at length about his sister, offering an intimate perspective designed to set the record straight against decades of circulating untruths.

Photo: townandcountrymag.com

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I want to speak on Diana’s behalf and do so in an openly positive way. The aim of this book is to tell the truth about Diana from her brother’s perspective. Charles Spencer, via USA Today and Town & Country

Foreign press access to the integral version of the book has already revealed striking passages covering various chapters of the late princess’s life, as reported by Vrt. By stepping forward with his own comprehensive account, Spencer aims to honor his sister’s memory directly from her family’s perspective as the world marks nearly three decades since her tragic passing.