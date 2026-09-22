Why mainland Chinese students pay more for purpose-built housing in Hong Kong

Purpose-built student accommodation is drawing mainland Chinese university students away from Hong Kong’s traditional rental market, as professionally managed residences gain favour despite charging higher rents than many private apartments in a city burdened by astronomical housing costs.

While the city’s broader private housing market commands eye-watering prices, a distinct shift is underway among students looking for manageable living arrangements near their campuses.

The Appeal of Purpose-Built Student Housing

Mainland Chinese students pursuing higher education in the city are increasingly bypassing traditional rental options in favor of purpose-built student accommodations. Professionally managed student residences have gained considerable traction, drawing renters even though they often charge higher rates than standard private flats.

Students point to several practical advantages that outweigh the extra expense. Dedicated student housing provides greater convenience, tighter security, more predictable utility and operational costs, and an overall superior living environment. These benefits help offset higher monthly outlays and, in certain instances, longer commutes to university grounds.

Navigating Subdivided Units Near Campus

Before transitioning to off-campus student residences, many scholars spend time navigating the informal private rental market. Qi Zhonghao, a mainland Chinese student pursuing a master’s degree in robotics at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, spent a year living in a subdivided unit. That space was converted from a village house near the university because on-campus housing availability was limited.

He noted that a single room with a private bathroom in such village housing typically costs around HK$7,000 to HK$8,000 a month, offering proximity to campus while maintaining lower baseline rents than professionally managed facilities.

The World’s Most Expensive Housing Market

The willingness of students to pay a premium for managed housing unfolds against the backdrop of a notoriously expensive municipal property sector. Hong Kong was ranked the most expensive housing market in the world for the seventh consecutive year according to the Demographia International Housing Affordability Survey.

That annual survey calculates affordability by dividing median house prices by gross annual median household income, yielding a multiple for Hong Kong of 18.1. That multiple dwarfs global competitors. Sydney ranks as the second least affordable city with a multiple of 12.1, while London and New York lag far behind at 8.5 and 5.9, respectively. Put simply, if a household earns $50,000 in annual income, the cost of a typical home reaches $900,000.

Supply Pressures and Mainland Developer Influence

Astronomical housing costs stem from basic supply and demand dynamics. Hong Kong ranks as the fourth most densely populated among sovereign states or territories, squeezing more than seven million residents across 1,106 square kilometers of liveable land trapped between bodies of water and soaring mountains. High demand from people seeking to live and work in a premier financial hub compounds the squeeze.

Photo: SCMP

The government controls nearly half of total housing supply through public rentals and assisted homeownership programs for lower-income families, leaving just about half of the market accessible through private channels. Meanwhile, the government controls remaining developable land, releasing it to developers via private tender. Mainland Chinese developers have aggressively driven up costs in these tenders, recently paying a record $2.17 billion for a plot of residential land that exceeded market valuations by nearly 50 percent.